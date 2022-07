OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is lucky to be alive after being shot at point-blank range in Oakland Park last month. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage from the incident that took place on Monday, June 6, 2022. The BSO says the suspect and victim are seen briefly speaking with one another outside the store. Suddenly, the suspect removes a machete from his pants, showing it to the victim as the conversation continues.

2 DAYS AGO