Erie County, PA

CDC says Erie County again at greater risk of COVID transmission

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDzyh_0gp0aI2700
CDC map of COVID risk in Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County now is at medium community risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since about the middle of June, the county had been at low community risk.

Erie, Warren and Crawford counties have seen varying levels of community risk, according to the CDC. Last week, Crawford County was moved to medium risk, while Erie and Warren counties remained at low risk. This week, Crawford County is considered to have low community risk, while Erie and Warren counties have been bumped up to medium.

At medium risk, the CDC advises:

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary and booster doses when eligible.
  • Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.
  • If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consider masking indoors and rapid testing before gatherings.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.
  • Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

In May 2022, Erie County was at high risk, then fell to medium risk in June, then dropped again to low risk that same month.

On Monday, July 18, the Erie County Department of Health reported 321 COVID cases for the week of July 11-17. During that week, the county had a daily average of 46 cases.

YourErie

YourErie

