The Brooklyn Project Foundation is hosting a two-day event in September to raise money for childhood cancer research. The Third Annual Brooklyn Project Foundation Golf, Baggo, and Tennis Tournament will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Stuttgart Country Club. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Arkansas Children’s Hospital’s Innovative Therapeutics Department, which conducts research and clinical trials for children fighting different cancers.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO