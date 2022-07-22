ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selena Gomez Cracks Up As Her Nana Asks About A Recent Breakup As She’s Filming TikTok: Watch

By Kelby Vera
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMccz_0gp0a17100
Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nana needs the tea. Selena Gomez, 30, offered up just a speck of personal info while sharing a hilarious TikTok featuring her beloved grandma on Jul. 21, 2022. All about the gossip, Nana interrupts the starlet’s beauty routine to ask about a recent breakup.

Selena was ready to show off her lipstick routine with products from her Rare Beauty line, with lip pencil in hand. Then, Nana suddenly chimes in from the background and asks, “So, how’d you end it with that guy?” The Only Murders In The Building starlet’s eyes went wide as she blurted back, “Uh, I’ll tell you in a sec.”

“I have no words,” the songstress captioned the TikTok on her page. Over on the Rare Beauty TikTok, the account joked, “Thanks Nana” along with a silly face emoji.

It’s not clear who Nana may have been talking about. Selena hasn’t been officially linked to anyone since dating The Weeknd all the way back in 2017, and then her short-lived reunion with Justin Bieber not long after. There were minor rumors she was dating Avengers hunk Chris Evans in 2021, but those rumors were put to rest when he was revealed to be dating Portuguese actor Alba Baptista.

Though Selena tried to get back on track, she couldn’t contain her giggles and cut the video short. Whatever dishing she had to do was going to happen off camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvYml_0gp0a17100
Selena Gomez has a lot on her plate, with her show ‘Only Murders In The Building’, her makeup line, and new music on the way. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

No matter who the guy is, Selena seems to have a full plate at the moment. Her show Only Murders In The Building just kicked off its second season, her makeup line is growing, and she’s even working on new music. Back in June, the beauty shared a quick TikTok of her appearing to be in the recording studio.

The new music could be her first solo tunes since her Latin-pop EP Revelación, which dropped in March 2021. In 2022, she collaborated with Coldplay on their single “Let Somebody Go” in February, and the track has enjoyed a handful of remixes since then. Selena’s last full-length solo record was 2020’s Rare.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Alba Baptista
Person
Selena
survivornet.com

Kim Kardashian, 41, Who Suffers From Unsightly Scabs Due To Psoriasis, Gets Flak from Fans Saying She Doesn’t Use Her Own Skincare Line

Kim Kardashian, 41, launched “SKKN By Kim” last month and her fans are not buying it—well, at least not buying it that the business mogul uses her own beauty products. Detail-oriented followers picked up on something interesting in the background of one of the beauty mogul’s recent Instagram stories: No sign of her own products anywhere in her hotel bathroom.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Portuguese
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin

On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Says She Had ‘No Idea’ Selena Gomez Was Coming To Her Wedding: ‘She’s Special’

Britney Spears is so grateful to have friend Selena Gomez, 29, in her life. The pop star, 40, took to Instagram to share a photo of the Wizards Of Waverly Place alum from a photoshoot, thanking Selena for attending her recent wedding to Sam Asghari, 28, along with guests Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. “She came to my wedding,” Britney began, referencing Selena, before shouting out Drew and Paris, as well.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Selena Gomez & Nat Wolff step out for dinner together

Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff were photographed catching up in Los Angeles. The two actors, who years before starred in the film “Behaving Badly” together, looked comfortable and relaxed as they waited for their car at the valet. RELATED: Selena Gomez - 4 Eligible Bachelors...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Cardi B shares “Hot Shit” with Kanye West and Lil Durk

Cardi B is back with new music. Scroll down to hear "Hot Shit," which features Kanye West and Lil Durk, below. The Tay Keith-produced song is Cardi's first solo release of 2022 and follows last year's "Bet It." In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Cardi said she has...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
221K+
Followers
19K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy