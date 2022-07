The Utah Department of Transportation’s current deliberations over whether to build a gondola or widen the road to help solve the traffic problem on peak winter days in Little Cottonwood Canyon is a lose-lose proposition. Both are extremely expensive and risky solutions which ignore other practical, low-cost solutions. UDOT, which answers to the Utah Legislature, has been asked to decide between two bad options which can only be seen as cynical and self-dealing on the part of current and former government officials.

UTAH STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO