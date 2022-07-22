ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur churches hosting free Decatur Jamz concert at Macon County Fairground

By HERALD, REVIEW
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

DECATUR — Decatur Jamz, featuring free performances by Rare of Breed, Nicky Gracious, RIP and Choson, will he held...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

LETTER: Bumpy ride ahead for boards

I am amazed how many people in Decatur are so surprised at the dealings between Decatur Public Schools 61 and Park District and a new school. I could see it coming when I mentioned about all the different grade schools being torn down. I was told the Decatur school population was on the decline, so it was better to combine different school population. Really?
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Fundraiser draws crowd to support family after Assumption crash

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – When one woman found out that her friend’s teen son died in a car crash, she knew she had to do something. So, she planned a big fundraiser Saturday to support the family, and people across several communities pitched in. “Quickly within day two, I had people from all over central […]
Herald & Review

UPDATE: Lincoln Park no longer considered for new Decatur school building

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District has decided against selling Lincoln Park to Decatur Public Schools for a new Dennis School campus. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Decatur Park Board said it “supports the Decatur Public School District’s efforts to improve the learning environments of the children they serve. However, after much consideration and hearing the valuable feedback of the community, the Decatur Park District has chosen not to proceed with the potential sale of Lincoln Park.”
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Macon County, IL
Society
Decatur, IL
Society
City
Decatur, IL
County
Macon County, IL
City
Macon, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/25/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 32,268 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 52 deaths since the Friday before, July 15th. The CDC says 58 counties are at the High Community Level, up from 50 counties a week ago. An additional 36 counties are at the Medium Community Level, which is down from 44 a week ago. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. The IDPH says that while the new COVID-19 variant is continuing to spread at a high rate, people are encouraged to take the needed precautions. The downstate area counties on the High Level list are Wabash, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Cumberland, and Coles. Those now in the list of Medium counties are Richland, Jasper, Edwards, Wayne, White, Clay, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. For more on the numbers, go to the cdc.org or dph.illinois.gov websites.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Decatur man dies after Sunday morning shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur gunshot victim dropped off at Decatur Memorial Hospital early Sunday has died after surgeons lost their battle to save him. Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in a news release that Tiebryis R. May, 22, was pronounced dead at 4:31 a.m. Sunday in the operating theater at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Adult and child hit by car in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Police said a woman and a child were hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of West Kirby and South Staley in Champaign. Police said the two were crossing Staley onto Kirby when a car failed to yield and hit them in the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
rejournals.com

Friedman Real Estate sells Barnes & Citizens building in Decatur

Friedman Real Estate recently sold the Barnes & Citizens Building, a 165,000-square-foot office asset located on 236-250 N. Water St.  in Decatur. The property is Decatur’s second tallest building and is situated in the heart of downtown with breathtaking views overlooking Central Park. Friedman’s Josh Miller and Kellen...
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Parking#The Cross Church Decatur#New Testament Church
WAND TV

Decatur man shot while walking down sidewalk

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was shot while walking down the sidewalk. According to Decatur Police, at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday a 29-year-old man told police he was walking down the sidewalk in the 1100 block of East Leafland when he heard 3 to 4 gunshots. The victim...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Ameren: Decatur power outage caused by car crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Power went out for 1,400 customers on the city's northwest side Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into an Ameren utility pole. According to Ameren spokesman Brian Bretsch, the crash happened on West Mound Road at about 8:08 a.m. The top and bottom of the pole were damaged and its crossarms, which are used to hold up power lines, will need to be replaced.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Business dreams of making central Illinois a ‘whiskey destination’

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A family-owned spirits company wanted their products to be 100% local, so they found a unique way to do that. “The local aspect really comes through. I mean, it’s all right here,” Crozehead Cooperage owner and Master Cooper Loren Buchmeier said. Every barrel of whiskey from Silver Tree Beer & Spirits […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Herald & Review

Autopsy reveals Decatur victim died from single gunshot wound

DECATUR — An autopsy shows that Decatur homicide victim Tiebryis R. May was killed by a single bullet wound to the chest, Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in a news release Tuesday. May, 22, died at 4:31 a.m. Sunday in the operating room of Decatur Memorial Hospital....
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man died after crash near Mattoon

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man died in a single car crash, according to the Champaign County Coroner. The Champaign County Coroner said Anakin L. Feuerborn, 22, of Mattoon died in a single motor vehicle crash at approximately 5:08 PM on Saturday, July 23, 2022, near Mattoon, Illinois.
MATTOON, IL
Herald & Review

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Decatur man

DECATUR — An arrest has been made in connection with a Sunday morning shooting that left a Decatur man dead. Decatur police said Jackie G. Deberry, 46, of Decatur was taken into custody Sunday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Unit in the 1300 block of North College Street.
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Woman Accused Of Damaging Inflatable Rat Set Up In Union Protest Outside Funeral Home

A Springfield woman has been charged with criminal damage to property after allegedly puncturing a large inflatable rat that had been set up outside a local funeral home. The inflatable rat, standing an estimated 12-to-15 feet high, was set up outside Staab Funeral Home, reportedly by the roofers union, which objected to use of non-union labor on a project at the facility. Springfield police say 31-year-old Lauren Staab punctured the inflatable several times. It’s unclear what was used to inflict the damage.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Teens live out rock star dreams at Decatur's First Gig

DECATUR — You couldn't miss Cole Pickley, even before he got onstage Saturday at First Gig. His hair was in a tall mohawk, held by a considerable amount of hair spray, and his face was made up in “heavy metal” makeup, vaguely reminiscent of the members of Kiss.
DECATUR, IL
advantagenews.com

First Route 66 mural complete

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is backing the creation of a number of community murals that will celebrate “Revitalizing the Last 100 Miles of Route 66” in southwest Illinois. The bureau received a $919,000 grant from the state in May. The first of the murals was recently completed in Collinsville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Request for a cigarette ends with stabbing in Decatur, police report

DECATUR — Nayan B. Patel wanted a cigarette from a Decatur man he accosted on the street and, when he didn’t get one right way, repeatedly stabbed the victim so severely he needed hospital treatment to repair the damage, police report. Patel, 43, is due in Macon County...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man killed in car-vs-wheelchair collision

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday that a 68-year-old man from Springfield died last week after his motorized wheelchair was hit by a car. The collision happened on Clear Lake Avenue last Wednesday. County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the deceased as Terry Tippett and said he died from multiple blunt […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy