UNION, OR – (Information provided by participant family) 9-year-old Charlotte Crader from Union competed for the title of 2023 Little Miss NPRA (Northwest Professional Rodeo Association) on July 23rd and won. She walked away with the title and crown and also received both the People’s choice award and an award for Best appearance. When Charlotte’s title begins after the first of the new year, she will spend her time traveling around the Pacific Northwest with her horse, Rosco, representing the NPRA and promoting the sport of rodeo.

