ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harney County, OR

Harney County Sheriff’s office have 2 new Deputies

By Mindy Gould
elkhornmediagroup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarney County, Or-Harney County Sheriff’s Office added 2 new officers...

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 1

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Burglary in Hines Oregon leads to 20 months in jail

Harney County, Or (Released by Harney County District Attorney’s Office)-July 22, 2022 Joshua Longo sentenced to 20 months after pleading guilty to Burglary in the. The sentence stems from a theft on North Saginaw Avenue, Hines between March 14 and March 15,. 2022. On March 15, Faith Baptist Church...
HINES, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hines Oregon man arrested for domestic assault

Hines, Or- Harney County dispatch requested law enforcement responded to a residence on South Quincy Ave in Hines, Or for a disturbance. Dispatch advised a subject Rocky Price of Hines, has threatened to light the other party involved on fire. Hines Police Department facilitated the investigation and subsequently place Rocky...
elkhornmediagroup.com

The City of Burns, Hines and Harney County will enact a burn ban

Burns, Hines and Harney County (Released from Burns Fire Department)- The City of Burns, Hines and Harney County will enact a burn ban beginning July 22 in response to high-fire danger and a recommendation by the Harney County Fire Defense Board. With high temperatures in the forecast, all fire agencies...
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harney County, OR
Harney County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Tiller, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
elkhornmediagroup.com

Burns Interagency Fire Zone moving to fire danger rating of very high

Harney County-Effective Tuesday, 7/26/2022, Burns Interagency Fire Zone will be moving to a Fire Danger Rating of Very High. This effects Burns District BLM and the Southern portion of the Malheur National Forest managed by Emigrant Creek Ranger District. There will be no changes to Public Use Restrictions or Industrial Fire Precaution Level at this time so we will remain in Phase B of Public Use Restrictions and IFPL II.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy