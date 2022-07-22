Harney County Sheriff’s office have 2 new Deputies

Harney County, Or (Released by Harney County District Attorney’s Office)-July 22, 2022 Joshua Longo sentenced to 20 months after pleading guilty to Burglary in the. The sentence stems from a theft on North Saginaw Avenue, Hines between March 14 and March 15,. 2022. On March 15, Faith Baptist Church...
Harney County (Released by Harney County District Attorney’s Office)-July 19, 2022 Andrew Snyder sentenced to 34 months Oregon Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to unlawful use of a weapon. The sentence stems from a July 4, 2022 theft at Big R in Hines. On July 4, an employee...
Hines, Or- Harney County dispatch requested law enforcement responded to a residence on South Quincy Ave in Hines, Or for a disturbance. Dispatch advised a subject Rocky Price of Hines, has threatened to light the other party involved on fire. Hines Police Department facilitated the investigation and subsequently place Rocky...
Burns, Hines and Harney County (Released from Burns Fire Department)- The City of Burns, Hines and Harney County will enact a burn ban beginning July 22 in response to high-fire danger and a recommendation by the Harney County Fire Defense Board. With high temperatures in the forecast, all fire agencies...
Harney County-Effective Tuesday, 7/26/2022, Burns Interagency Fire Zone will be moving to a Fire Danger Rating of Very High. This effects Burns District BLM and the Southern portion of the Malheur National Forest managed by Emigrant Creek Ranger District. There will be no changes to Public Use Restrictions or Industrial Fire Precaution Level at this time so we will remain in Phase B of Public Use Restrictions and IFPL II.
