Harney County Sheriff’s office have 2 new Deputies

Harney County-Effective Tuesday, 7/26/2022, Burns Interagency Fire Zone will be moving to a Fire Danger Rating of Very High. This effects Burns District BLM and the Southern portion of the Malheur National Forest managed by Emigrant Creek Ranger District. There will be no changes to Public Use Restrictions or Industrial Fire Precaution Level at this time so we will remain in Phase B of Public Use Restrictions and IFPL II.

HARNEY COUNTY, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO