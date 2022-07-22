ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerton, AZ

Somerton’s Food Drive

By Melissa Zaremba
 4 days ago

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Good news for Somerton residents, the Somerton food drive is back.

It's been a year since the city of Somerton hosted a food drive.

So this is a great way to give back to the community and help those in need.

And the process is easy.

“Pop your trunk up, we’ll load in your box, you're out and on your way,” said City of Somerton Councilwoman Martha Gonzalez.

The food drive will be tomorrow at 7 a.m. at the Somerton community center.

Volunteers are needed so anyone is welcome to show up and help.

