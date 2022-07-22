ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca man arrested after homeowner finds burglary in progress

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AeMGg_0gp0TsyM00

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police have arrested one man for allegedly breaking into someone’s home early in the morning on Thursday.

Timothy Shay, 37, was arrested just after midnight on July 21, 2022 when Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 600 block of West Court Street. IPD said that when the officers arrived, the victim had detained Shay in the driveway.

The victim told police that he noticed his bathroom door was locked, and when he opened it, he allegedly found Shay in the bathroom. Police said that neither Shay nor the victim were injured int he brief physical encounter that followed.

Shay was charged with 2nd-degree Burglary (a class-C felony). He was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and taken to the Tompkins County Jail on $5,000cash/$10,000 credit bail.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Three Arrested for Robbery in Village of Bath

Three people, including an 18-year-old and a 14-year-old, have been arrested on felony burglary charges in Steuben County. The three took off running from a West William Street residence in the village of Bath after spotting police who were called to the home for an unknown disturbance. Officers engaged the trio in a foot pursuit and were able to take two into custody on a nearby street. The third suspect was taken into custody about twenty minutes later.
BATH, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca woman arrested for stabbing incident

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department responded to the 300 block of Elmira Road for a reported stabbing in a hotel room at approximately 11:15 p.m. on July 25. On the scene, officers discovered a stabbing victim with multiple stab wounds, who was transported to a regional trauma center and is expected to survive.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Multiple felony charges after stabbing in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Felony assault in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at a hotel on the 300 block of Elmira Road last night. Authorities say they found someone with multiple stab wounds from an alleged domestic dispute. Shortly after arriving, Officers located the suspect nearby.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca woman arrested on assault charges after stabbing: IPD

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca woman has been arrested on felony charges after she allegedly stabbed another person, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Jessica McComb, 31, of Ithaca was arrested after the incident that occurred on July 25, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m. According to the Ithaca Police Department, they responded to a […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
whcuradio.com

Police: Owego man arrested after domestic incident

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Owego man faces a felony charge. Owego Police say 28-year-old Spencer Davis was arrested last week after a domestic incident on Lackawanna Avenue. He’s charged with criminal possession of a weapon, and a misdemeanor for aggravated harassment. Davis is being held at the...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Multiple burglaries reported in Tompkins County in one day

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement in Tompkins County is looking for more information on multiple burglaries at local businesses on Monday. On July 25, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to Autoworks in the Town of Dryden for a report of a commercial burglary. According to the Sheriff’s report, the suspects allegedly entered the […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Three arrested on burglary charges after breaking into Bath home

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two teenagers and one 21-year-old from Elmira were arrested over the weekend after they allegedly forced their way into a victim’s home, then threatened them and demanded money, according to the Bath Police Department. Aniston Wheeler, 21, Kanye Rouse, 18, and a 14-year-old Juvenile were arrested after police responded to a […]
BATH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Police#Ipd
WETM 18 News

Six officers injured in Elmira Correctional inmate attacks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least six corrections officers at the Elmira Correctional Facility were injured in three separate inmate attacks last week, according to the New York State Corrections Officer and Police Benevolent Association. Two officers were injured on July 20 when an inmate first punched one officer in the face through his cell […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Southport man arrested for Meth possession

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Southport man has been arrested after he was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Rusty Lane, 34, was arrested after Deputies of the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a car wash located on State...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man dies in fatal Catlin crash

CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has died after a fatal accident on a Utility Vehicle in the town of Catlin. According to the accident report, The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Culver Hill Road in the town of Catlin on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at around 3:15 […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Lowman couple arrested for filing false property records

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lowman couple has been arrested after they allegedly falsified business records in relation to buying a property in the town of Chemung, according to State Police out of Horseheads. According to State Police out of Horseheads, Lawanda Brown, 40, and Paul Brown, 42, falsified business records for a property on […]
CHEMUNG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Blotter

Two prisoners in the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility are facing additional charges after separate incidents in the facility. According to the sheriff's office, Terrance Mortenson of Johnson City was in the facility on charges of Rape in the 1st degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd degree. While...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Commercial burglaries in Lansing and Dryden

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – More commercial burglaries. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is issuing an alert after another series of commercial burglaries, this time in Lansing and Dryden. Officials say someone broke into Autoworks in the town of Dryden, stealing a customer’s vehicle from the lot. Additionally, two...
LANSING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police respond to three reports of shots fired in one weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police responded to at least three reports of shots fired in the City over the weekend that left at least one person injured. On July 23 around 4:00 a.m., EPD responded to the 400 block of Linden Place for a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings and evidence […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: July 18 to 24

During the week of Monday, July 18 to Sunday, July 24, the Owego Police Department had 75 service calls, 3 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Charlotte G. Barrett, 52, of Nichols, was arrested after a report of theft on E. Temple Street. Barrett was charged...
OWEGO, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Killed in Ontario County Accident

State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Lake Hill Road in the town of Canandaigua Sunday night. Investigators located a vehicle that was traveling southbound and drove off the east shoulder and struck a utility box causing minor damage. When troopers arrived, the operator, 70-year-old Daniel Rice, from Canandaigua, was unresponsive and was transported to Thompson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WETM 18 News

One hospitalized after Milo train derailment

MILO, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was taken to the hospital and the DEC responded to a fuel spill after a train derailment in the Town of Milo Monday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Yates County Deputies, along with several other ambulance and fire departments, responded to the area just north of Severne Road […]
MILO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy