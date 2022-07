MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week, expect more of the same: hot, muggy, with hit & miss showers and storms. There’s a ridge of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere that will assist in keeping our temps on the toasty side. The upper high is affiliated with sinking air...which helps to heat things up, but it also helps in suppressing rain development. It won’t completely keep it dry, but the overall coverage will be more-so hit & miss versus widespread rain.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO