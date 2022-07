SNDL Inc SNDL shares are trading lower Tuesday following a 1-for-10 reverse split, which went into effect today. Sundial held its annual and special shareholders meeting on July 21, but it was adjourned due to a lack of quorum. At the reconvened meeting on Monday, shareholders voted in favor of a proposed "share consolidation" on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every 10 pre-consolidation common shares.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO