ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

OTB Group, Diesel Make Push on Circularity

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzxcF_0gp0P6Gv00

Click here to read the full article.

The next big thing in sustainable fashion is circularity and that is where the OTB Group and its flagship brand Diesel are headed.

The fashion conglomerate and the denim specialist have forged ties with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, or UNIDO, to jumpstart a circular business model piloted via a Diesel supplier in Tunisia, as part of the group’s “Be Responsible. Be Brave” sustainability strategy.

More from WWD

Geared toward the recycling of manufacturing scraps and more responsible use of raw materials, especially cotton, the project intends to enhance waste management practices, improve the differentiation of scraps with different compositions and overall reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Debuting in the second half of 2022 and stretching through 2023, the program will affect different steps in the manufacturing pipeline starting from fabric-cutting operations and until the upcycling of deadstock scraps to produce new garments — thus reducing the exploitation of virgin materials — or to be employed for non-fashion use.

“It is key to demonstrate the potential for recycling pre-consumer textile waste and, thanks to the collaboration with like-minded partners and local suppliers, we are proud to create a virtuous circle for scrap from fabric-cutting operations,” said Sara Mariani, chief sustainability officer at OTB . “We hope it can also serve as a benchmark and model to be replicated in other territories and by other players in the fashion industry.”

The project was developed as part of the European Union-funded SwitchMed program, developed in cooperation with the Tunisian government and the local textile and clothing federation. The country, a go-to manufacturing hub for international fashion brands, reportedly produces 31,000 tons of textile waste a year, 55 percent of which is classified as scrap.

OTB Group, parent to Marni, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela and more high-end fashion labels, as well as production arms Staff International and Brave Kid, has been on a sustainable journey for quite some time.

In 2021, it became the fourth founding member of the Aura Blockchain Consortium , first initiated by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Prada in 2019 to promote the use of a single blockchain solution open to all luxury brands worldwide to help consumers trace the provenance and authenticity of luxury goods.

That same year, it joined ZDHC Foundation’s Roadmap to Zero Programme , an international initiative promoting sustainable chemical management with the mission to enable brands and retailers to implement best practices to reduce their chemical footprint and advance toward zero discharge of hazardous substances.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

First Look at Babenzien’s Inaugural Collection for J. Crew

Brendon Babenzien didn’t reinvent the wheel — he just polished it up a bit. Babenzien, who was named men’s creative director of J. Crew last May, has unveiled his first collection for the retailer, which will hit stores for fall. The collection plays with the brand’s preppy heritage, updating it for the current consumer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

GapKids’ New B-t-s Campaign Is Themed ‘Everyone Belongs’

Despite its troubles, Gap is celebrating the back-to-school season with a new advertising campaign called “Everyone Belongs,” focusing on real kids with unique abilities and differences who inspire and embody inclusion. The campaign’s creative was inspired by the children’s book of the same name, “Everybody Belongs,” written by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Lori Harvey’s New Agency, Thélios Backs Venice, Sweeney and Corrin Front Miu Miu’s Ads

HARVEY SIGNS ON: Lori Harvey has signed with IMG Models and WME, WWD has learned exclusively. The modeling agency will work on building Harvey’s portfolio in fashion editorial work and advertising, as well as endorsements in beauty and lifestyle. At WME, the focus will be on her business across “television, digital content, acting, producing and beyond,” according to the company.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jil Sander
WWD

Higher Prices Help Fuel Unilever Growth in Fiscal First Half

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Price inflation helped to bolster Unilever’s first-half turnover, which was up 14.9 percent to 29 billion euros. On an underlying basis, growth in the six-month period to June 30 was 8.1 percent. Operating profit at the consumer giant, parent of brands ranging from Dove and Tatcha to Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum, was 4.5 billion euros, an increase of 1.7 percent, and 4.1 percent on an underlying basis.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew Unilever’s chief executive officer Alan Jope said the first-half performance...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Breitling Names NFL Quarterback Trevor Lawrence as Brand Ambassador

Breitling is looking to the sports world for its latest brand ambassador. The Swiss luxury watch brand has tapped Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as its new brand ambassador and face of the brand. “I am excited to become an ambassador and align with an elite global brand like Breitling,”...
NFL
WWD

Tiffany Launches ‘Atrium’ Platform to ‘Amplify’ Its DE&I Initiatives

Tiffany & Co. is announcing a new social impact platform that will host its varied diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Today, the jeweler lifts the curtain on Atrium — a new platform that aims to bring more women and marginalized communities into creative professions, with a bent on jewelry industry training programs.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otb Group#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Brands#Diesel Make Push#The Otb Group#Wwd Diesel Resort 2023#Diesel Pre Fall
WWD

Dior Teams With Lucibel for LED Beauty Mask

MASK UP: Dior has partnered exclusively with French innovation lighting company Lucibel to use and commercialize LED mask technology. Designer Olivier Lapidus worked with Lucibel to create the beauty mask. He had for many years focused on innovative textiles, especially light-related fabrics. In 1999, Lapidus sent down a fashion runway what he billed to be the first “luminous dress,” created with a specially woven jacquard and optical fiber technology.
BUSINESS
WWD

Lucy Liu Wears Fiery Orange Lace Crop Top and Skirt From Zuhair Murad to Debut ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer at Comic-Con

Lucy Liu made a much-anticipated appearance at Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif., on July 23 to promote her new villainous role as Kalypso in DC’s upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” To debut the superhero movie’s trailer alongside her co-stars, the 53-year-old actress chose a fiery designer look that captured attention with its vibrant play on femininity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WWD

The 20 Best Flat Irons for Every Hair Type, According to Experts

Click here to read the full article. Good hair days can make a person feel prepped, poised, and polished. While we love natural hair textures and think messy-pretty hair is always in, the fact is that we all have moments when we long for a styled-looking hairdo. This is why heated hair tools are essential — especially on days when your locks misbehave. Maybe you fell asleep with your hair wet and want to tame some unruly waves, or you simply want to style your hair straight for added shine and uniformity. Perhaps achieving ultra-straightness will just be the first...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
Germany
WWD

The 15 Best Acne Serums to Effectively Zap Blemishes For Good

Click here to read the full article. Experiencing oily or acne-prone skin? There’s a face serum for that. Have sensitive skin and blemishes? There’s a serum for that, too. Wanting to soothe and heal old acne spots? Yep, that serum exists. No matter your skin type or focus, there is an acne-focused serum waiting for you.  What Is a Face Serum and What Does it Do to Your Face?  “In the most basic sense, a face serum is any product with a gel or lotion consistency that has a high concentration of active ingredients,” says beloved skin care expert and founder of...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Report Reveals Moderating Inflation, But Economic Headwinds Persist

In the latest report from Cowen & Co.’s Bill Bird, the analyst compiled reports from across the firm to offer a higher-level perspective on what’s going on in the world of business and the consumer. While there are improvements, the overall picture is pretty dim. In the report,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Fendi and the Juilliard School Reveal 2022 Fendi Vanguard Award Winners

Fendi and Juilliard have revealed the 2022 recipients of the Fendi Vanguard Awards. Presented for the second year, this recognition honors four students — one actor, one dancer and two musicians — annually who display the potential to be future innovators in their chosen discipline and across the performing arts.
EDUCATION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Lori Harvey Signs With IMG Models and WME

Lori Harvey has signed with IMG Models and WME, WWD has learned exclusively. The modeling agency will work on building Harvey’s portfolio in fashion editorial work and advertising, as well as endorsements in beauty and lifestyle. At WME, the focus will be on her business across “television, digital content, acting, producing and beyond,” according to the company.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Milton Waldoff, 90, Famed Mississippi Retailer

Milton Waldoff, who ran the Waldoff’s family-owned department store in Hattiesburg, Mississippi for many years, died at his residence on July 17 at the age of 90. Waldoff was a quintessential retailer who combined Southern charm with a flair for bringing theatrics to the store. The first Waldoff’s store...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WWD

Business

Waldoff's was a family department store based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Confindustria Moda Promotes Ercole Botto Poala to President. Formerly vice president of the Italian federation of...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WWD

Walmart Profit Warning Ripples Across Wall Street and Retail

Walmart Inc.’s profit warning rattled Wall Street and the rest of retail by highlighting some of the key worries of 2022 — from inflation to tough consumer trade offs to a move toward markdowns on fashion. As dramatic as the outlook adjustment was for the usually solid Walmart...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy