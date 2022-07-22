ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Body of paddle boarder located at Rockport Reservoir

By April Baker
 4 days ago

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Search teams have recovered the body of a man who drowned at Rockport Reservoir.

According to a tweet from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue crews located the body of 39-year-old Matthew Britton of Taylorsville around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Sonar and remotely operated vehicles helped locate Britton’s body.

Search and rescue crews worked overnight at Rockport Reservoir to try and find the man.

Britton was paddle boarding with a dog and not wearing a life jacket.

Something caused the dog to jump in the reservoir, and Britton jumped in to save the dog.

The dog was wearing a life jacket and was able to make it to the shore.

Officials say Britton’s girlfriend and another friend were on the shore and could hear him calling out for help.

The public is being warned to be prepared if they are heading out on the water, and always wear a life vest.

“It’s one of those things that when you're out on the water it doesn't matter how good of a swimmer you are,” said Captain Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “The water is cold and if you are too far away from shore, it doesn't take too long for your breath to be taken away, to start feeling hypothermic, losing control of your muscles because your muscles will start to tense up because of the cold."

Captain Wright extended his condolences to Britton’s family and friends.

Gephardt Daily

Fireworks start Utah County fire that destroys residence

UTAH COUNTY, July 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County residence near Goshen was destroyed after a firework ignited a nearby bale of hay Friday. “UC fire marshal says this house is a total loss,” says a tweet issued by the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Wrong-way semi-driver arrested on I-84 in Weber Co.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck driver was arrested after he was caught traveling in the wrong direction on I-84 in Morgan County Sunday. Police say several people reported that a semi-truck was traveling on the wrong side of the highway on I-84 in Morgan County. He was allegedly traveling westbound in the eastbound […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Spider bites send popular Utah leader to ICU

SALT LAKE CITY — A popular and beloved community leader ended up in the ICU after getting multiple spider bites. Her family and friends are now praying for her recovery. Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou, 59, runs the nonprofit Pacific Islander foundation called PIK2AR, which stands for Pacific Islander Knowledge to Action Resources. It's an organization that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault get the resources they need.
ABC4

Missing SLC woman found safe

MONDAY 7/25/22 6:45 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City woman who went missing over the weekend has now been found safe, according to Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD). Authorities say Ashley Nicole Cady, 27, has been located and is confirmed to be safe. ORIGINAL STORY: SLCPD request community assistance locating missing […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Motorcyclist dies in crash with Tesla on auto-pilot

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after being hit by a Tesla on auto-pilot setting in Draper, police say. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) states that the incident occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday on southbound I-15. According to a press release, the motorcyclist was traveling southbound in the area of 15000 S […]
DRAPER, UT
