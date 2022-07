UPDATE (7/23/22 7:30 p.m.): Columbus Police have not yet confirmed with WRBL where the kidnapping happened, but have said that the victim has been returned home safe. Officials say they did not make an arrest at the Springfield Crossing Apartments and this case is still under investigation. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus police are investigating a […]

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO