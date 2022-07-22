ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Endangered Silver Alert: Sikeston Police Department – Marjorie Todd

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sikeston Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 1035 E Malone, Sikeston, MO at 6:00 PM on July...

Comments / 1

Body found in Poplar Bluff, investigation underway

Authorities are asking for assistance in identifying a body that was located this past weekend in Poplar Bluff. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers reports that on Saturday afternoon, around 4 pm, three kayakers located a body in Black River near the Ashcroft and Wilson Street intersection. Akers says the body had been in the water for at least two or three days prior to being found. The body is described as an adult white male, estimated at 30-50 years of age, balding with several days of bear growth, muscular build, wearing a black shirt, black jeans over swimming trunks, and black sports shoes. An autopsy has been scheduled for this morning in Farmington. The Poplar Bluff Police Department, the Poplar Bluff Fire Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division, and the Butler County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation. Akers says anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department at 573-785-8444, or the Butler County Coroner’s Office at 573-686-7884.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Caruthersville PD investigating shooting

An investigation is underway in connection to a weekend shooting in Caruthersville. The Caruthersville Police Department reports that the shooting occurred at the American Legion during the early morning hours on Sunday. Few details about the incident have been released and officials are asking anyone who has information to contact the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-0216.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
On-duty Cape Girardeau Police officer is involved in collision

On Tuesday, an on-duty Cape Girardeau police officer was involved in a collision with another vehicle. Witnesses of the incident said the officer drove out of the Cape Girardeau Arby’s parking lot while holding a cellphone. The officer turned west onto Independence Street and collided with a blue Nissan. The officer has not been identified. No witnesses identified themselves on scene. All witnesses are encouraged to come to the CGPD station to make an official written statement. The department issued a statement saying, “The officer made an error, as all humans do. He will be held accountable through the department’s policies and procedures.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Two people charged in connection with deadly shooting in Marble Hill

The Southeast Missourian reports that two individuals have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after a Farmington man was shot and killed Tuesday in Bollinger County. James Primer and Angela Thompson, of Marble Hill, have been charged with the murder of 32-year-old Devon Matlock. They are being held in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond. Officials with Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office said Matlock had been shot Tuesday at a home on State Route JJ. Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation. After a gunshot report was made to the Marble Hill Police Department, Matlock was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle outside of a business. Deputies performed first aid before an ambulance transported Matlock to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead. Primer and Thompson were later arrested at an unspecified residence.
MARBLE HILL, MO
Traffic stop turns into drug arrest for Mayfield man

A traffic stop turned into a drug arrest for a Mayfield man on Monday. Monday afternoon, a Graves County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, 35-year-old Gregory Morris, was found to be driving on a DUI suspended license. The deputy also, reportedly, smelled marijuana from within the vehicle.
MAYFIELD, KY
Man killed in semi crash on I-57

Republicans hoping to represent Cape Girardeau in Jefferson City will face-off at the147th Republican Candidate Forum on Monday, July 25. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 7/25. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Metropolis man charged with hitting disabled person

A Metropolis man was arrested last week after authorities said he struck a disabled person in the face. Metropolis police were called to a disturbance at a home on Ophia Street on Friday. The victim, who officers said was disabled, told police he was hit several times in the face by 51-year-old Michael B. Robinson.
METROPOLIS, IL
Union City Man Arrested Following Argument That Included Firearm

A Union City man was arrested on multiple charges following an argument that included the showing of a firearm. Union City police reports said officers were dispatched to 126 North Jernigan Drive, where a fight was in progress. At the scene, police learned from 31 year old Amber Powell that...
UNION CITY, TN
Caruthersville police seeking witnesses to shooting

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO. (KAIT) - Caruthersville police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving an early morning shooting case. According to news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, the shooting happened early Sunday morning at the American Legion. Police did not say if anyone was hurt in the shooting.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Fulton Man Charged After Death of Dog During Excessive Heat

A Fulton man was issued charges after the death of a dog at his residence. 38 year old CJ Sigourney was given charges that included second degree cruelty to animals and no operator’s license. Police reports said officers were called to 415 Jefferson Street, after a neighbor noticed the...
FULTON, KY
Will the Scott County Jail remain in use?

The whole ordeal shines a spotlight on something police departments and sheriff’s offices have done for years - helping travelers by crossing the line into neighboring counties to move them down the road. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 7/26. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Poplar Bluff man arrested on felony charge

A Poplar Bluff man was arrested last week on a felony drug charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 31-year-old Joseph Chaney was taken into custody in Iron County on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for meth. Chaney is also facing a charge of driving while suspended. Following the arrest, he was transported to the Iron County Jail.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dutchtown

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Route A, about 2 miles west of Dutchtown. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old James P. Edmonds was driving...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Poplar Bluff man sentenced on 2nd-degree murder charge

A Poplar Bluff man will spend around three decades behind bars on a second degree murder charge. 46-year-old Michael Choate was found guilty by a Dunklin County jury in April of the offenses of 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action. The charges stem from the August 2019 death of Choate’s girlfriend, 37-year-old Katrina Suiter, in Butler County. Last week Choate was sentenced to 28 years incarceration on the murder charge and four years’incarceration on the armed criminal action charge. The two sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Multiple Items Stolen From Union City Storage Facility

Union City police were called to the scene of items stolen from a storage unit. Reports said an officer was dispatched to the Ury Street Storage Facility, where they spoke with 73 year old Greg Marks, of Rives. Marks told police the theft had occurred during the past two weeks,...
UNION CITY, TN
Wickliffe man arrested on DUI, drug charges

A traffic stop in Ballard County last week led to DUI and drug charges for a Wickliffe man. Deputies stopped the vehicle Friday night on Green Street and the driver, Heath Henrichs, was reportedly found to be under the influence. In addition, search allegedly uncovered cocaine and marijuana. Henrichs was...
WICKLIFFE, KY
Passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 at the 4 mile marker. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Kenworth...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A body was found in Black River in Poplar Bluff Saturday around 4 p.m. by kayakers. Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days. Due to the condition of the body, photographs and finger prints...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

