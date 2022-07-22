ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a Warming Planet Means for Literature

By Emma Sarappo
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
Boris Zhitkov / Getty; The Atlantic

This week, temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (about 104 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded in the United Kingdom for the first time in history. Across the ocean, more than 100 million Americans were under a heat warning. In May, a brutal heat wave swept across India and Pakistan. The planet is getting hotter and the weather more unpredictable, and events like this are becoming more frequent and more severe. That knowledge is making its way into every facet of our world, including our literature, Heather Hansman argues: Even writing that’s not about warming can’t help but acknowledge it. Thinking about climate change is now just part of life on Earth.

In a recent anthology of essays, The World as We Knew It: Dispatches From a Changing Climate, a group of writers reckon with that fact, addressing their feelings of grief and responsibility. In their hands, old myths become templates for understanding our new world. Their blend of anxiety and optimism brings to mind the work of the marine biologist Rachel Carson. In The Sense of Wonder, she writes that finding awe and joy in the natural world is an “antidote” to disillusionment and crucial to the success of the environmental movement—although she emphasized, in her writing and her life, that wonder isn’t enough; a sense of urgency is required too.

The destruction climate change is wreaking on the planet doesn’t exactly have a silver lining. But some authors, like Kathleen Jamie and Terry Tempest Williams, have argued that it presents us with an opportunity to radically change our societies. The climate crisis is a wake-up call to align ourselves with “what indigenous communities have always known, and are increasingly willing to share—that we are one with the land, not apart from it,” Williams writes.

And we’ll need to do that soon. In “A Very Small Animal Surrounded Entirely by Water,” the poet sam sax writes in the past tense: “when the [oceans | fires | droughts] came / when the [rains | bomb | flu] came / when the [weather | weather | weather] came.” The catastrophe’s already arrived, the speaker contends, and “we [weathered | welcomed | watered] it.”

Lori Nix

As the climate changes, so does fiction

“An increasing number of writers are weaving climate change into their domestic dramas or their comedies of errors as an unavoidable part of life today or in the very near future … This new breed of environmental novel can make the stakes of future choices, and their effects on ordinary individuals and scenarios, seem clear: When survival is on the line, books can drill into the core human question of how we take care of one another and ourselves.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzNhY_0gp0OQ3p00

Adam Maida / The Atlantic

What Greek mythology can teach us about the climate crisis

“To write about the connection humans have to the changing climate, one must nurse two competing anxieties at once: We are both willing participants in and at the mercy of the systems that are destroying us. As the authors of this collection share personal stories about global collapse, a tricky question materializes. How do we think about the idea of individual responsibility when its relationship to climate change is so slippery?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLtmZ_0gp0OQ3p00

California sea lion hunting sardines in Los Islotes, La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico (Nick Polanszky / Alamy)

What it would take to see the world completely differently

“Is wonder still possible, given our climate crisis? Wonder implies some degree of leisure and time; it requires slow, sustained, and contemplative attention—a luxury that, perhaps, we can no longer afford. Even Carson, when she wrote the new preface for the revised 1961 edition of The Sea Around Us, couldn’t help but inject an urgent warning about the practice of dumping nuclear waste into the ocean. She called the previous assurance that the sea was so large as to be inviolate a “naive” belief. Today, as dire emergencies unfold, rationalizing time spent merely appreciating the natural world seems even more difficult.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPVbv_0gp0OQ3p00

Bill Owens / Gallery Stock

Nature writing that sees possibility in climate change

“The U.S. government’s 2018 National Climate Assessment provided some idea, finding that 49.4 million ‘housing units’ are located within shoreline communities across the country and that flooding ‘from rising sea levels and storms is likely to destroy, or make unsuitable for use, billions of dollars of property by the middle of this century.’ Amid this destruction, a pair of new books suggests, may lie the secret to surviving it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRdEV_0gp0OQ3p00

Trent Parke / Magnum

“A Very Small Animal Entirely Surrounded by Water”

“the world was already [young | sick | lost] when we came to it

we were busy looking [for | at | through] god

went to the dance and brought our new [shoes | father | flask]

borrowed a [shirt | religion | mask] & sat in the bleachers

[music | oil | trash] filled our rivers

stayed up for the after [party | life | math]

the forests were [protected | sold | ash]

wrote [letters | checks | ads] against corruption

blamed [science | systems | depression] for our cities”

The Atlantic

New COVID Vaccines Will Be Ready This Fall. America Won’t Be.

Not so long ago, America’s next COVID fall looked almost tidy. Sure, cases might rise as the weather chills and dries, and people flock indoors. But Pfizer and Moderna were already cooking up America’s very first retooled COVID vaccines, better matched to Omicron and its offshoots, and a new inoculation campaign was brewing. Instead of needing to dose up three, four, even five times within short order, perhaps Americans could get just one COVID shot each year, matched roughly to the season’s circulating strains. Fall 2022 seemed “the first opportunity to routinize COVID vaccines,” says Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and simultaneously recharge the country’s waning enthusiasm for shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Secret Service Texting Scandal Makes No Sense

The United States Secret Service is reported to have permanently deleted or lost a host of data, including text messages, that relate to the January 6 insurrection. The Secret Service says that the deletions came about as part of a routine, long-planned update to its phone system and that, as part of this update, it factory-reset its agents’ mobile devices, deleting all data. Skeptical observers suspect a cover-up of the agency’s errors, and more apocalyptic critics see the data deletion as part of a possible conspiracy to support President Donald Trump’s attempted coup. The entire episode is now under criminal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general.
CELL PHONES
The Atlantic

The Inescapable Conclusion From the January 6 Hearings

Americans aren’t the most attentive political observers. But thanks in part to Hollywood, they have a pretty clear vision of what they expect their president to do in an unfolding crisis, especially an attack on U.S. citizens at home or abroad. He (or she, in the movies at least) will march down to the Situation Room, confer with advisers, and at some point address the nation in a sober televised speech.
POTUS
State
California State
The Atlantic

20 Reader Ideas for Who Could Replace Biden

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Last week I asked, “Should Joe Biden run for reelection?...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

America Was in an Early-Death Crisis Long Before COVID

Jacob Bor has been thinking about a parallel universe. He envisions a world in which America has health on par with that of other wealthy nations, and is not an embarrassing outlier that, despite spending more on health care than any other country, has shorter life spans, higher rates of chronic disease and maternal mortality, and fewer doctors per capita than its peers. Bor, an epidemiologist at Boston University School of Public Health, imagines the people who are still alive in that other world but who died in ours. He calls such people “missing Americans.” And he calculates that in 2021 alone, there were 1.1 million of them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Criminal Case Against Trump Is Getting Stronger

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Federal and state prosecutors may soon need to decide whether to bring charges against...
POTUS
The Atlantic

An Ode to Trump’s Outtakes

If, as Carl von Clausewitz once observed, the mark of a historic moment is that no one knows what the fuck is going on, then what we have here is a historic moment. (Pretty sure it was von Clausewitz who said that.) What we have here is President Donald Trump, the day after his people sacked the Capitol, trying to strike a tone. Which tone? He doesn’t know. And it’s making him very uncomfortable.
POTUS
Person
Russell Hoban
Person
Rachel Carson
Newsweek

Two Giant Asteroids Up to 1,000ft Wide Set for Close Encounter With Earth

Two large asteroids—one of which could measure more than 1,000 feet across—are set to have a close encounter with Earth next week. The first of the two space rocks to make a close approach is known as 2016 CZ31. According to figures from NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) database, this object will come no closer than around 1.7 million miles to our planet at 11:02 p.m. UTC, or 7:02 p.m. ET, on Friday, July 29.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

Could Genetics Be the Key to Never Getting the Coronavirus?

Last Christmas, as the Omicron variant was ricocheting around the United States, Mary Carrington unknowingly found herself at a superspreader event—an indoor party, packed with more than 20 people, at least one of whom ended up transmitting the virus to most of the gathering’s guests. After two years...
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

A Russian Defeat in Ukraine Could Save Taiwan

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, told me at the Aspen Security Forum on Friday that he worries China may be learning the wrong lessons from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many people assume that China, observing Russia’s inability to conquer Ukraine, might be newly hesitant to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

Seriously, What’s Making All These Mysterious Space Signals?

Astronomy can be, in some ways, a bit like the classic board game Clue. Scientists explore a sprawling but ultimately contained world, collecting pieces of information and testing out theories about a big mystery. You can’t cover every corner, but with the right combination of strategy and luck, you can gather enough clues to make a reasonable guess at the tidy answer—who, where, and how—enclosed in a little yellow envelope at the center of it all.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

Mike Pence Is Trying to Send a Message

You may not have predicted that Mike Pence—a man who once praised Donald Trump 14 times in a span of three minutes—would ever publicly defy his former boss. But 2022, it seems, is a brave new world in Republican politics. In the Arizona GOP primary for governor, Pence...
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

Middle Eastern Autocrats Embarrassed Biden at Will

President Joe Biden’s much-touted trip to the Middle East—his first as president—was almost entirely devoid of drama or excitement. It produced no significant deliverables, nor was it meant to. To be underwhelmed, however, is to miss a more troubling story. The visit may have been pointless and performative, but it was also a major setback for American interests, confirming what many long suspected: Supposed allies can disrespect, embarrass, and undermine the United States at will.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court’s Extreme Power Grab

The Supreme Court has become the most powerful branch of the federal government, stripping women of their constitutional rights, hamstringing states’ ability to regulate guns, and sidelining the constitutional mandate to keep religion out of government, virtually overnight. The new majority bloc flexed its power at a level so in defiance of public opinion and long-standing legal principles this term that its members must believe themselves immune to any and all accountability. The scariest thing is, they may be right.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

When a Troubling Book Gets a Hollywood Makeover

In the best-selling 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing, the author Delia Owens describes the marshlands surrounding a fictional North Carolina town vividly and reverently. They’re a dangerous setting teeming with wildlife, and they toughen up their human inhabitants, including the young Kya. Abandoned by her family, Kya endures one “stinky-hot” day after the next alone, living in a shack with “greenish-black veins of mildew … in every crevice.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

America Is Running Out of ‘COVID Virgins’

I am on a mission to preserve the most valuable item in my home: my fiancé, who has never had COVID. Through sheer luck and a healthy dose of terror, he made it through the first pandemic year without getting sick. Shielded by the J&J vaccine and a Moderna booster, he dodged infection when I fell ill last November and coughed up the coronavirus all over our cramped New York City apartment. Somehow, he ducked the Omicron wave over the winter, when it seemed as though everyone was getting sick. And in the past few months, he has emerged unscathed from crowded weddings, indoor dinners, and flights across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Space.com

Solar system planets, order and formation: A guide

Explore our solar system's planets from the nearest to the sun to the furthest. The order of the planets in the solar system, starting nearest the sun and working outward is the following: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and then the possible Planet Nine. The solar system...
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

‘France Has Delivered Almost Nothing’

As the war in Ukraine approaches the six-month mark, much has changed. Since Russia invaded, more than 12 million Ukrainians have been displaced, of whom at least 5 million became refugees across Europe. Several cities and towns, particularly in the country’s central and eastern regions, have been reduced to rubble. Some 5,000 civilian deaths have been recorded, though the true number is thought to be considerably higher. Kyiv estimated last month that it was losing as many as 200 soldiers a day.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

America’s Self-Obsession Is Killing Its Democracy

In 2009, a violent mob stormed the presidential palace in Madagascar, a deeply impoverished red-earthed island off the coast of East Africa. They had been incited to violence by opportunistic politicians and media personalities, successfully triggering a coup. A few years later, I traveled to the island, to meet the new government's ringleaders, the same men who had unleashed the mob.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

