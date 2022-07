Parents, alumni and other supporters of Siuslaw Athletics will have plenty of things to keep them busy September 10th. First up, at the Florence Events Center, will be the return of the Siuslaw Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 11:30. That evening the Siuslaw Athletic Booster Club will host a dinner and fund raising auction at Three Rivers Casino and Resort. The individual dinner price has not yet been set, but tables of 8 can be booked now for $340. Tickets for both events can be purchased online at bit-dot-l-y-slash-siuslaw (bit.ly/siuslaw).

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO