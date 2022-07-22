ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

Kidnapping charge added against SC teen accused of suffocating 4-year-old sister

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waUjV_0gp0MbtM00

A Greenville County teen charged with murdering his 4-year-old half sister has also been charged with kidnapping her.

The body of Joanna Lockaby was found by deputies in a plastic container in the woods behind her Pelzer, South Carolina, home. She had been reported missing less than an hour before.

William Micah Hester, 17, known as Micah, was charged with murder Tuesday.

During a bond hearing, Hester’s father, William, implored the judge to grant his son bond, saying, “He’s a good boy.”

The father said, “Micah would not do anything like this on purpose. I know my boy. He loves his sister.”

He also said, “We’ve lost little Joanna. I don’t want to lose my son, too.”

The judge denied bond. Hester will be held at the Department of Juvenile Justice pending trial.

Autopsy results from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office have not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office has said the girl suffocated.

Lt. Ryan Flood of the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they are still investigating whether Joanna Lockaby was alive when she was put into the bin and died because she could not get out or was killed before being put in the bin.

The girl’s older brother, Joe Lockaby, died in May 2018 after being left in a car by his grandmother. He was 18-months old, and Joanna was a baby.

Janik Nix was originally charged with homicide by child abuse, but pleaded guilty in 2019 to assault and battery, court records show. She was sentenced to 10 years, which was suspended with completion of three years of probation.

Family members said at the time she left the boy in the car to run inside her home before they went to McDonald’s, but a medical condition caused her to become unconscious.

Comments / 4

Cindy
4d ago

If the grandmother had a medical emergency she should've never been charged. This family has endured so much pain and my heart and prayers go out to them.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#South Carolina#Violent Crime#Sc#The Sheriff S Office
wspa.com

Deputies search for missing, endangered man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are looking for ‘missing and endangered’ 37-year-old Jerry Sales. Deputies said Sales was last seen on foot in the area of 10 Dixie Circle in Greenville around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be in need of medical attention.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

GCSO investigating Piedmont shooting with two victims

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active shooter call just after 1:00 pm today (Monday) at Carolina Heating Services located at 1326 Piedmont Hwy. Once on scene, deputies located two victims with at least one gunshot wound each. Both victims were transported to the hospital...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged after law enforcement chase that last over an hour

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night after they led officers on a chase that passed through multiple counties. Officers said the chase began when the suspect refused to pull over when they tried to pull...
WARE SHOALS, SC
FOX Carolina

Manager at Upstate Correctional Institute charged for relationship with inmate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that the commissary manager at Livesay Correctional Institution was recently charged for a relationship she had with an inmate. Officials said 49-year-old Vickie Renee White was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with an inmate and misconduct in...
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

SLED investigating 3 separate shootings in 5 days involving law enforcement officers in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is currently investigating three separate incidents involving law enforcement personnel and civilians. On July 21, officers with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department in Horry County attempted to serve outstanding warrants against William Joshua Alston, 40, for domestic violence and kidnapping. An exchange of gunfire between the two parties ensued as Alston tried to flee the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured. Alston was later located with a gunshot wound to his foot.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WYFF4.com

South Carolina nurse neglected patient, stole medication, AG says

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — An Upstate nurse is headed to prison after pleading guilty to several charges, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Kelly Morgan, 37, of Mauldin, pleaded guilty on July 21, 2022, to two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized practice of nursing and furnishing false or fraudulent material information.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Cherokee County shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who was killed during a shooting near Gaffney on Sunday morning. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the shooting just before 9:00 a.m. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 42-year-old...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver charged following hit-and-run in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was charged on Sunday following a hit-and-run on Lakeside Drive. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:15 a.m. According to troopers, the victim was trying to cross the road when they were hit by an oncoming...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Death investigation underway in Pickens County, deputies say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A death investigation is underway in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Allgood Bridge Road shortly after 12:30 Saturday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, the Sheriff's Office said a man came out of the home and approached deputies. Deputies said the man was placed into investigative detention.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
480
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy