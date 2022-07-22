Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
NBAGL Glance
Cleveland at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m. Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Agua...
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Sports In Brief
Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s first rankings...
Porterville Recorder
Sports on TV for Thursday, November 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) BTN — Charleston Southern at Ohio St. PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona St. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa. 10 a.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, First...
Porterville Recorder
Marist 73, American 69
AMERICAN (0-1) O'Neil 3-8 0-0 8, Rogers 5-8 1-2 12, Knotek 2-5 0-1 6, Smalls 5-14 0-0 12, Stephens 3-8 0-0 7, Sprouse 4-9 2-2 14, Ballisager Webb 4-5 0-0 8, Donadio 1-3 0-0 2, Ball 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 3-5 69. MARIST (1-0) Cooley 3-6 0-0 8, Ingo...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, Indiana 119
DENVER (122) Gordon 5-8 7-9 18, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-0 17, Jokic 10-20 3-3 24, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 2-2 15, Murray 6-15 5-5 18, Green 2-3 0-0 4, B.Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan 3-3 2-2 8, Hyland 4-13 5-5 16. Totals 43-88 24-26 122. INDIANA (119) Hield 7-16 1-1 17, J.Smith...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 105, Charlotte 95
PORTLAND (105) Hart 2-9 1-3 5, Winslow 3-5 0-0 6, Eubanks 6-7 2-4 14, Lillard 8-16 4-8 26, Simons 7-18 3-6 19, Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Watford 3-4 2-2 8, Little 2-3 0-0 5, Sharpe 7-10 2-2 17. Totals 40-75 14-25 105. CHARLOTTE (95) Oubre Jr. 5-19 5-7 16, Washington...
Porterville Recorder
Southern Cal 86, CS Bakersfield 41
SOUTHERN CAL (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.180, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Adika 3-4, Perkins 3-4, Sissoko 1-1, Otto 1-1, Marshall 0-1, Littleton 0-6, Williams 0-1, Doumbia 0-2, Bigby 0-4) Blocked Shots: 7 (Marshall 4, Sissoko 1, Littleton 1, Love 1) Turnovers: 18 (Love 4, Sissoko 3, Doumbia 3, Adika...
Porterville Recorder
Robert Morris 84, Pitt.-Greensburg 49
PITT.-GREENSBURG (0-1) Hardy 2-4 0-0 4, Priah 4-7 0-0 8, France 6-17 9-10 23, Marinchak 0-6 0-0 0, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Karpuzi 0-1 1-2 1, Arbuckle 0-4 2-2 2, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Cummings 1-3 1-2 3, Greggerson 0-1 0-0 0, Crockett 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Gaffney 0-0 0-0 0, Mentzer 0-0 0-0 0, Nails 0-0 0-0 0, Vehec 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 13-16 49.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Roenick scores his 500th NHL goal
1940 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 7-3 in a penalty free game at Forbes Field. Philadelphia’s George Somers hits a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter. Coley McDonough of the Steelers scores on a one-yard rush in the third quarter. 1945 — Top-ranked Army...
Porterville Recorder
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 90, TENNESSEE-MARTIN 72
Percentages: FG .467, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Williams 2-6, Sears 1-2, Simon 1-2, Stewart 1-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Curry 2, Jeffries, Myers, Nix, Simon). Turnovers: 15 (Simon 4, Sears 3, Curry 2, Endicott 2, Jeffries 2, Nix, Stewart). Steals: 7 (Simon 2,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 25 Michigan 83, Delaware St. 30
MICHIGAN (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.377, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Phelia 4-6, Kampschroeder 3-8, Hobbs 3-7, Nolan 1-8, Crockett 0-2, Clarke 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Phelia 3, Kiser 2) Turnovers: 9 (Nolan 2, Phelia 2, Wiggins 2, Hobbs 2, Stuck 1) Steals: 12 (Kampschroeder 3, Kiser 2, Nolan 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Florida 3, Carolina 0
Florida102—3 First Period_1, Florida, Cousins 1 (Montour, Bennett), 9:21. Third Period_2, Florida, Barkov 3 (Montour, Verhaeghe), 10:20 (pp). 3, Florida, Bennett 3 (Lundell, Montour), 19:54 (en). Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-11-18_40. Florida 12-13-11_36. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 4. Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 3-1-1 (35 shots-33 saves). Florida, Knight...
Comments / 0