The 48th Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club (BHYC) Regatta and Shipyard Cup Classics Challenge fleets provided a breathtaking scene Saturday, July 23 as the over 60 classic and modern racing boats sailed under clear blue skies across Boothbay to their starting lines. With moderate breezes, Day One provided enjoyable racing conditions for the fleets and a remarkable sight for dozens of spectator boats also out on the water. Weather on Day Two, Sunday, July 24, was moderate at the start and built to a strong breeze in the 19-20 knot range with some higher gusts created challenging conditions for racers.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 17 HOURS AGO