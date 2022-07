The fishing piers at two popular Flagler County parks – Moody Boat Launch and Bing’s Landing – are closed for repairs. The northern fishing pier at Bing’s Landing will be closed July 25 through August 7. The central pier by the pavilion will be closed the following two weeks, August 8 through August 21. Only one of four fishing piers at Bing’s will be closed at any given time.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO