ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fans rage as Trey Mancini snubbed at ESPYs after surviving cancer

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Trey Mancini beat cancer, but apparently that’s not enough of an achievement to win an ESPY.

Mancini, who missed all of the 2020 MLB season while battling stage three colon cancer, lost out on the “Best Comeback Athlete” award to Warriors’ star Klay Thompson.

Mancini revealed that he was officially cancer-free in November of 2020, setting the stage for his return to the Orioles’ lineup in 2021. The slugger played in 147 games for Baltimore, hitting .255 with 21 home runs and 71 RBIs. He was soon after awarded American League Comeback Player of the Year for his efforts.

But, at Wednesday’s ESPY Awards, Thompson took home the honor, having returned from a 941-day absence due to a combination of a torn ACL and ruptured Achilles. Other nominees included Joe Burrow, who led the Bengals to the Super Bowl off a torn ACL, and Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields, who had a grape-sized tumor removed from her spinal cord.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ld1o9_0gp0KPJw00
Mancini defeated colon cancer in 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnOYy_0gp0KPJw00
Thompson (far right) at the ESPYs with Golden State teammates.

Mancini’s snub caused an uproar on social media, especially since the award was announced immediately after an emotional 15-minute speech by Dick Vitale, who recently defeated cancer and has devoted much of his life to raising money for cancer research.

Thompson helped lead the Warriors to their fourth NBA title since 2015, averaging 19 points per game in 22 playoff contests. After making his long-awaited return on Jan. 9, he averaged 20.4 points per game in 32 regular season matchups.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Harris, Olson help Braves snap skid, beat Phillies 6-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Harris II and Matt Olson homered, Austin Riley stretched his hitting streak to 18 games and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 Tuesday night to end a two-game skid. Dansby Swanson added three hits and Spencer Strider was sharp over six innings as Atlanta remained the only team in baseball without a three-game losing streak this season. “We know that every day is its own day and you have to prepare to win every night,” Swanson said. “That’s what we do. We’re professionals here.” Strider (5-3) allowed three hits and a run as Atlanta improved to 36-13 since June 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Alfaro gets key 10th-inning hit as Padres beat Tigers 6-4

DETROIT (AP) — Jorge Alfaro capped San Diego’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, and the Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Tuesday night. Luke Voit finished with three RBIs for San Diego after he was hit by a bases-loaded pitch from All-Star Gregory Soto (2-5) in the 10th. After Matthew Batten struck out swinging for the second out, Alfaro drove in Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado with a single to right. Cronenworth was hit by a pitch leading off the inning, and Machado reached on shortstop Javier Báez’s throwing error. Detroit got one back on Jeimer Candelario’s RBI double in the bottom half. But Nick Martinez retired Willi Castro on a fly ball to center, earning his fourth save.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Springer hits slam, Jays win 7th in row, top depleted Cards

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit his seventh career grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a two-run drive and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to seven by beating the short-handed St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk added his 12th homer and Matt Chapman had two hits, including the tiebreaking single in a five-run sixth as Toronto improved to 8-1 under manager John Schneider. Springer had three hits, scored twice, and made a fine catch at the wall in deep right to end the game, leaving the bases loaded. “He’s a stud,” Schneider said of Springer. “He’s continuously made big plays in big moments his whole career.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy