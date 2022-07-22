ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Trailers outside of Indy Star printing facility catch fire

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire late Thursday at a printing facility for the Indianapolis Star was contained to two semi trailers.

Crews responded to the facility on Georgetown Road just before 11 p.m.

The department saw two trailers at the back of the building were on fire and extinguished the flames.

The trailers are used to store and haul away unused or scrap paper from the facility.

Fire officials say there was some damage to the outside of the building, but the fire did not actually spread to the interior.

No one was hurt, and the cause is under investigation.

FOX59

Person struck, killed on W. Washington; road closed

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the person killed as 60-year-old Kevin D. Himsel. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on W. Washington Street early Monday morning. According to IMPD, a person was found lying in the road around 8000 W. Washington Street around 5:40 a.m. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man hit, killed by car on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit and killed by a car on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 8000 block of West Washington Street, west of Girls School Road, around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. Police confirmed to 13News that a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insideradio.com

Cumulus Is Rebuilding After Car Crash Demolishes WFMS Studio.

Cumulus Media country WFMS Indianapolis (95.5) is broadcasting from its support studio after a pickup truck rammed into the building that houses the company’s six-station Indy cluster, causing extensive damage to the station’s main studio. “We were just putting the finishing touches on Phase Two of our Media...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3 people shot in residential area on near-southside side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot Monday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s near-southeast side, police say. Officer William Young, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, says the three people shot were awake and breathing. No additional information about the people shot was immediately available. Young did now know if the people shot owned the home or were construction workers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 flown out of Westport following serious crash

WESTPORT, Ind. — A car crash near the Westport Covered Bridge has resulted in three people being flown by helicopter to hospitals for emergency medical treatment. According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on County Road 1100 South not far from the Westport Covered Bridge which is located on Layton Drive.
WESTPORT, IN
