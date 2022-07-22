Trailers outside of Indy Star printing facility catch fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire late Thursday at a printing facility for the Indianapolis Star was contained to two semi trailers.

Crews responded to the facility on Georgetown Road just before 11 p.m.

The department saw two trailers at the back of the building were on fire and extinguished the flames.

The trailers are used to store and haul away unused or scrap paper from the facility.

Fire officials say there was some damage to the outside of the building, but the fire did not actually spread to the interior.

No one was hurt, and the cause is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.