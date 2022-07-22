Vero Beach: You 'elected' to send water into Indian River Lagoon; time to pay | Opinion

“The City Council appears ready to impose the new fees, even though officials don’t know how much they will be or how much they will raise.”

So wrote Press Journal reporter Colleen Wixon June 28, 2015, about a stormwater utility fee Vero Beach hoped to implement. Funds raised were expected to maintain and improve pipes and other structures to keep runoff out of the dying Indian River Lagoon.

What I read back then reminded me of the old politician saying, “Don’t worry; you’ll know what’s in the bill after we pass it.”

It's no way to run a government.

The utility proposed years ago took all this time to be finally implemented. Vero Beach property owners — residents, businesses, nonprofits, governments — only a few weeks ago received official notice of how much the new fees, based on a lot's impervious surface, would be. On Tuesday, more than a dozen of them asked council to kill the fees, finally passed earlier this year.

After about three hours of discussion, council declined, instead imposing about 10% of the initially proposed fees and using about $1 million in federal “funny money” — COVID-related American Rescue Plan funds — to pay for stormwater-related efforts over the next year.

Navigating a tough consensus

City Council — particularly John Cotugno, Rey Neville and Robbie Brackett — deserve credit for spending three hours listening to residents and discussing options. They recognized, after listening to mostly larger property owners, there were issues with timing of the added fees (amid rapid housing inflation and a potential recession) and some of the language.

Honey Minuse and Robert McCabe initially wanted residents to pay the full assessment, an average of $75 a year per homeowner. To add some perspective, the fee in 2015 would have been $3 to $5 a month, or $36 to $60 a year, Press Journal archives show.

“I see the cost of a Stormwater Utility Fund as a way to avoid having to raise $500,000 in (property) taxes beginning in 2016,” Mayor Dick Winger said in November 2014. “The users of the system would pay for the system’s cost.”

As noted Tuesday, though, not everyone is a “willing” user; thus, said Joe Graves, a former city councilman and attorney, it’s a tax and the utility itself is invalid.

Graves, whose law firm is working with Piper Aircraft — which would have been on the hook for $49,000 a year in stormwater fees — told council he was confident the utility could be successfully challenged in court.

That was disputed by Tallahassee-based attorney Heather Encinosa, an attorney for the city’s stormwater consultants. She said, noting there are 180 such utilities around the state and the law is settled, that “property owners ‘elect’ ” to discharge stormwater.

Lagoon needs coordinated help

Graves and others noted, however, many property owners have no choice: They bought structures built before rules required builders to retain water on site. Other property owners have tried to keep stormwater on site by building unpaved driveways or parking lots, for example, but have been told it’s against city code.

Some environmental advocates supporting the utility questioned opponents' eleventh-hour objections, noting the utility has been discussed for 10 years.

The good news is almost everyone who spoke Tuesday realizes the lagoon is imperiled and needs to be cleaned. Several speakers said cities and counties along the lagoon should work together on stormwater plans that have a real impact.

That’s what I thought the Indian River Lagoon Council , made up of those governments, would become. It could have been supported by the dozens of environmental nonprofits raising money and advocating for the 156-mile lagoon.

I’m not convinced a coordinated effort will ever happen. Turf battles abound. Everyone cares, but improvements are small.

In Vero Beach, the city must maintain and improve its longtime stormwater system. In the past, the city often has used general funds, obtained from property taxes. Indian River County has used proceeds from a 1% sales tax, which all local governments receive.

The stormwater utility might be the best tool to raise money, but it is fraught with peril. Graves raised important issues Tuesday, citing the near impossibility of property owners' ability to get credits if less runoff leaves their land.

Rodger Pridgeon, president and founder of Corporate Air Inc., a tenant at Vero Beach Regional Airport, offered a great example.

His company spent $300,000 on building a retention pond, yet it was assessed about $10,000 a year in stormwater fees, he said. Plus, he figured he’d face a rent increase when the city passes along the cost of stormwater fees it will have to pay for its properties.

Even if Pridgeon wanted to make further improvements to lower his assessment, it’s unlikely the Federal Aviation Administration would let him. Ponds attract birds, which can be dangerous near airplanes, he said.

After eight years, several members of City Council still aren’t completely sold on the utility.

I’m not, either.

As I wrote in 2015, if “City Council is convinced it has no other option to pay for measures that improve water quality, there should be only one other alternative: Convince city voters of the need, and take the proposed fee to a referendum.

“In recent years, Indian River County commissioners and School Board members have used referendums wisely and effectively to generate optional sales tax and school millage increases. These elected officials have made their cases for necessary projects.”

Referendum on the horizon?

On Tuesday, perennial city gadfly and council candidate Charlie Wilson claimed a group was considering a citizen petition to put such a question on the ballot. I don’t know if I believe him — City Clerk Tammy Bursick said the only thing she knew of it were Wilson’s comments in public meetings and an email from “Paul Revere (hello@midnightridermedia.com)” — but if citizens are that upset, they should seek redress at a referendum.

In the past, citizens have been successful at referendums that prohibited the city from spending its own taxes to pump sand on beaches, and that protected in its charter the city's parks and waterfront property.

Either way, the stormwater utility — despite its well-intentioned purpose — likely will be an issue at city elections and in the coming year as council members seek to deal with the confusion and angst surrounding it.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman

