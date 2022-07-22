ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Allen Henderson Jr. apprehended by law enforcement

By Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orFoi_0gp0IoVd00

Allen Henderson Jr. was apprehended by law enforcement on Avon Drive, just outside the city limits.

The 38-year-old Cambridge man was charged with felonious assault with a firearm specification, a second-degree felony, in connection with a July 10 shooting on Steubenville Avenue. Law enforcement had been looking for Henderson since that time.

The Cambridge Police Department received information on Henderson's whereabouts on Wednesday. Since the Avon Drive residence is in the county, the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene. Officers with the police department remained on scene to assist with perimeter duties.

A search warrant was granted and executed by the sheriff’s office SRT members and road deputies. Henderson was taken into custody without incident and transported to jail. He will be arraigned at a later date. Guernsey County Adult Parole and Ohio State Highway Patrol also assisted at the scene.

Officers with the city's police department were dispatched to Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center Emergency Room at 5:45 p.m. July 10, on the report of a male being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers spoke to a witness and the male victim, who was eventually air lifted to a Columbus hospital for further treatment. While there officers learned the identity of the shooter.

Officers then responded to the Steubenville Avenue residence and set up a perimeter. Not knowing the if the suspect was still on scene or if anyone else was inside the apartment, the police department's SWAT team was called in to secure the scene. Other apartments in the building were evacuated and the team was able to secure the scene.

While at large, the police department said Henderson should be considered armed and dangerous.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Allen Henderson Jr. apprehended by law enforcement

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

OSP Checkpoint in Canton Nets 4 OVI Arrests

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four OVI arrests out of that State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint on Mahoning Road NE at 12th Street Friday night. The Canton post of the patrol says three of the four tested more than twice the legal limit. There was also a...
Metro News

Couple’s demise leaves Wood County deputies stumped

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. –Wood County investigators are stumped as to what caused the death of an elderly woman and put her husband in the hospital Monday night. The bodies of Marguerite Gray, 79, and her husband Ronald Gray, 78, were found in the home where they lived in the unincorporated community of Washington Bottom in Wood County. A neighbor made the grim discovery when called by family who had not heard from the couple for an extended period of time. The woman was dead and Ronald was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark in Parkersburg. His condition is unknown.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Larr Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

A 60-year-old Dresden man will spend a maximum of 10 years in prison for molesting a young child. Jurors convicted Michael Larr on two third-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition last month. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said Larr’s victim was under the age of five at the time...
DRESDEN, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Lewis Sentenced to 30 Months for Drug Trafficking

Frank L. Lewis, 56, of Mount Vernon, was sentenced to 30 months in prison by Judge Richard Wetzel on Thursday. Lewis pleaded guilty to selling a bulk amount of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at his Quarry Street residence in December 2021. The case was investigated by Det. Terry Wolfe of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Guernsey County, OH
Cambridge, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cambridge, OH
Guernsey County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

High speed chase ends in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Lieutenant Chesar with the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms a high speed chase ended in Belmont County Monday evening. Chesar says the chase spanned from Guernsey County into Belmont County on I-70. Authorities attempted to pull the suspect’s vehicle over after he was passing on the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Suspect surrenders after Stark County standoff; charges to be filed

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Stark County said a standoff ended peacefully Saturday night after the suspect surrendered. According to Perry Township police, officers were called out just after 8 p.m. to a home on 13th Street NW for a disturbance. The standoff began after a woman fleeing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ohio State Highway Patrol#City Limits#Police
WTAP

Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Washington

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a death in Washington, West Virginia. The call came in Monday evening on the 200 block of Cofer Street. The Wood County Sheriff says one woman is dead and a man is in critical condition. The sheriff says no foul play is suspected.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Van overturned on I-77 after hydroplaning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A van overturned on I-77 after hydroplaning. Officials say that a call came in Monday morning at 11:59 am of a vehicle upside down at mile marker 179. According to Lieutenant George at the Wood County Sheriff’s office, the van was heading south bound on I-77...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man driving stolen AEP Ohio truck wanted

OHIO (WSAZ) - American Electric Power officials in Ohio are advising people to be on the lookout for a man driving a stolen AEP Ohio pickup truck. AEP officials said the truck was stolen Monday from the Zanesville area. The man could be wearing an AEP Ohio shirt found inside the truck, but he is not an AEP employee.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Missing Ohio TikTok girl found safe

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of Georjlyn Hayes, a TikToker with over 10,000 followers, said that her daughter has been found safe by Columbus police. Brenda Hayes was desperate to get a message from her 20-year-old daughter after Georjlyn posted a video to TikTok begging for help. Hayes...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKBN

East Liverpool woman charged in animal cruelty case

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool woman is facing charges after 56 cats were removed from her Baum Street home on July 6. Barbara Spicer, 79, faces 4 counts after the animals were found without food or water. The animals reportedly suffered insect infestation and untreated medical...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
nypressnews.com

Alleged Zeldin attacker arrested by feds

The man who allegedly tried to stab Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, was arrested on a federal assault charge Saturday, the Justice Department said. After being released following his initial arrest by local authorities in Monroe County — where he allegedly accosted Zeldin while he was giving a speech there Thursday — David Jakubonis, 43, was charged with assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon.
FAIRPOINT, OH
WHIZ

OSHP asks are you missing a Horse?

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is trying to locate the owner of a horse found roaming along US 40. At about 4 a.m. Friday, Troopers located a horse in the area of US 40 and Interstate 70. Troopers secured the horse, however, have not yet...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

The Guernsey County Sheriff has a warning about leaving old phones around the house

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s office is recommending that parents dispose of old phones to keep them away from children. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden has offered this proposal because children playing with phones are able to call 9-1-1 just by pressing the power button too many times. By doing this, the 9-1-1 call can tie up critical emergency lines.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Thieves drive stolen car into Canton bar in ATM heist

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Canton are looking for clues after suspects drove a stolen vehicle into Ida’s Café. Angela Gilger tells FOX 8 they ran the car through the back room to try and steal the ATM. According to Gilger, the thieves put the ATM in the back of a second truck, but it fell out in the parking lot. She believes there was also a third vehicle being used as a lookout.
wtuz.com

Local Ohio State Patrol Conducting OVI Checkpoint

Mary Alice Reporting – As a way to deter impaired driving the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, will host an OVI checkpoint. The initiative is funded through federal grants and the local one will be held Friday evening. The exact location...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Arrested in New Phila, Wanted in 3 Other States

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man was arrested in New Philadelphia early Friday morning, but it wasn’t your typical police pursuit. After a short high-speed chase in his car, police say Daniel Duran climbed the exterior stairs of a downtown building and broke a window to get inside.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

1K+
Followers
933
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy