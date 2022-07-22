ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

College Station City Manager Bryan Woods on WTAW

By Chelsea Reber
wtaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the budget, utility...

wtaw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan, TX
Government
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Government
College Station, TX
Sports
City
Bryan, TX
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
Bryan, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
wtaw.com

City Of Bryan Issues Voluntary Water Conservation Notice

The city of Bryan Monday afternoon issued a voluntary water conservation notice. Public works director Jayson Barfknecht told WTAW News that normal consumption this time of the year is between nine and ten million gallons a day. Consumption before implementing the stage one notice was 24 to 25 million gallons a day.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Approves Annual Contract For Bryan Police School Resource Officers

There will be no change in the number of Bryan police officers in Bryan ISD buildings this coming school year working as school resource officers (SRO). BISD board members at their last meeting unanimously approved a price increase of about $40,000 dollars to $902,000 dollars. Assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw says that represents 75 percent of the city of Bryan’s expense. Beesaw said the cost share increase was part of a previous agreement, which the city delayed for a year due to the pandemic.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Woods
wtaw.com

Aggie Football’s Johnson Selected to Thorpe Award Watch List

OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association Monday morning. The award is given annually to the best defensive back in college football. Johnson is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wtaw.com

Texas A&M’s Johnson Selected to Nagurski Trophy Watch List

DALLAS – Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson tacked on another preseason accolade as he was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List Tuesday morning, announced by the Football Writers Association of America. The trophy is awarded annually to the best defensive player in college football. Johnson...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Btu#Wtaw#Bryan Texas Utilities#Spreaker
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 UNCOVERS THEFT RING-MAY BE OTHER VICTIMS

On July 14, 2022, one of Constable “Rowdy” Hayden’s Deputies took a civil call from an individual that owns mobile homes and rents to people in the area. The caller stated he believes a current tenant, with past due rent, was attempting to sell a mobile home without the owner’s consent. The Deputy opened an investigation and began looking into the suspicious activity and found that two tenants were contacting possible victims through various means and online. After contact, the suspects would meet victims at the house, take a down payment or provide a bill of sale after taking large sums of money, then block all communication with the victims. On July 22, 2022, an undercover operation with members of the Pct. The criminal Investigation Division safely took the two suspects into custody. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges of Felony Theft on both suspects. The investigation leads to the belief that there may be more possible victims scammed by the suspects. If anyone has any further information about possible victims we need to know. Please contact dispatch and ask to speak with a Pct. 4 Deputy, 936.760.5800. This is still an ongoing case and more charges can be forthcoming. Constable Hayden stated, “I am so proud of our Deputies, they consistently go the extra mile, dig extra deep and work these cases to the very end.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

Story by Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball announced its non-conference slate which features seven games inside Reed Arena, the Myrtle Beach Invitational and a trio of marquee matchups away from home. Following the Maroon & White’s lone exhibition against...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Texas A&M student from Borger killed in crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KVII) — A Texas A&M student from Borger was killed in a crash in College Station. According to the College Station Police Department, Jaden Kael Willis, 21, was traveling through an intersection around 5 a.m. Monday when a pickup truck hit the driver side of her Honda Civic.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

10:45 PM- Conroe Police are currently working on a fatal motorcycle crash at FM 1488 and I-45 on the southbound feeder.
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy