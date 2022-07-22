Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) Two people were charged with Possession of Contraband on or in the grounds of a Correctional Facility in Pottawattamie County.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Christopher Logan Meadows and 50-year-old Janelle Marie Young were both charged on Thursday after a Deputy was dispatched to the Jail for illegal substances found inside of the facility.

In other activity, 26-year-old Yom Mabior Aleu was taken into custody from Sarpy County Corrections in Nebraska and transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail on a warrant for Eluding, OWI 1st Offense, Criminal Mischief 2nd and Disarm/Attempt to Disarm Officer.

Jennifer Elizabeth Lindsay, 36, was taken into custody from Douglas County Corrections in Nebraska and transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail on a warrant for Violation of Probation.