One injured after shooting in Emporia
EMPORIA ( KSNT )- At approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Emporia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Eastgate Dr. in Emporia.
According to a press release by the Emporia Police Department, several shots were fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found one person injured. That individual was transported to a nearby hospital.
The victims name will not be released at this time. Detectives are currently investigating the scene. This is a developing story.
If you or someone you know has any details about this shooting you can contact the Emporia Police Department at (620) 343-4225. Or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (620) 342-2273.
