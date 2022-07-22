ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

One injured after shooting in Emporia

By Joshua Irsik, Caleb Jeanneret
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWWvJ_0gp0HYN600

EMPORIA ( KSNT )- At approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Emporia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Eastgate Dr. in Emporia.

According to a press release by the Emporia Police Department, several shots were fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found one person injured. That individual was transported to a nearby hospital.

The victims name will not be released at this time. Detectives are currently investigating the scene. This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know has any details about this shooting you can contact the Emporia Police Department at (620) 343-4225. Or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (620) 342-2273.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Arrests made in Emporia shooting

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two arrests have been made in an Emporia shooting. Shedrick Williams, 27, was arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated robbery. Keno Hopkins, 21, was arrested for aggravated robbery. At approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Emporia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Eastgate Dr. in Emporia. According […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A member of the Topeka VA Police force is facing charges for assault and domestic battery. According to Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Alexander Morris Harris III was booked into custody on Sunday, July 24 at 2:55 a.m. for aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship; 2nd/5 years.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Deer in the road sends 2 Manhattan men to hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer in the road sent two Manhattan men to the hospital late Sunday night. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, officers were called to the 6100 block of Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident. When officers...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Emporia#Violent Crime#Eastgate#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Wanted teen turns himself in to Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teen the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department called a “person of interest” in an aggravated burglary has turned himself in. A 15-year-old boy turned himself in at the Topeka Police Department for a warrant on July 21. He has been charged with aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm for his involvement in an incident.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after domestic dispute sends teenage girl to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 23-year-old male is in custody and facing multiple domestic related charges following an altercation in the 800 block of NE 62nd Street on Sunday night. Mario Cabrera Jr. , 23, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Department...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shooting in Chanute leaves Topeka man dead

NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning in Chanute, Kansas. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Blake A. Pearson, of Topeka. EMS transported Pearson to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, but he was pronounced deceased. The Chanute Police Department […]
CHANUTE, KS
KSNT News

Chase Co. apartment fire kills one and hospitalizes more

CHASE COUNTY (KSNT) – The community is rallying behind victims of a fire that left one person dead at a Cottonwood Falls apartment complex. The fire began around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Volunteer firefighters and residents helped evacuate people from the building. Sharon Tatman was found dead in her...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man shot, killed early Monday in Chanute

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide of a Topeka man that occurred Monday morning in Chanute. According to the KBI, around 12:20 a.m. Monday morning, a woman called 911 after hearing a gunshot. Officials say when officers...
CHANUTE, KS
KVOE

Lyon County deputies: One person hospitalized after attempted suicide on Interstate 35 near Emporia

Typically, local law enforcement does not release information of any sort on attempted suicides. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office took that step late Saturday night. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies, Emporia Police, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Transportation and Emporia-Lyon County Fire/EMS all responded to Interstate 35 mile marker 138, just east of Emporia, shortly before 10 pm Saturday after a vehicle “impacted” a bridge pillar for the overpass at that location.
WIBW

Emergency crews investigate capsized boat in Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews are investigating a boat that capsized in the Kansas River. Lt. Josh McEwan with the Kansas Highway Patrol said crews were called around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, to an area of the Kansas River near the Oakland Expressway bridge which appears to have been underwater for quite some time.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Sunday night crash west of Manhattan injures 2

Riley County Police Department was called to the scene of a crash west of Manhattan in the 6100 block of Anderson Avenue, late Sunday evening. When officers arrived on scene they located a 2003 Subaru Forester driven by Jose Castro-Rivera, 25, of Manhattan. Castro-Rivera was traveling west when he swerved...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Junction City firefighters respond to Saturday night fire

Junction City firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at 9:47 p.m. Saturday at 215 E. 3rd Street. According to the Fire Department three detached garages and multiple vehicles were fully involved on arrival. Live power lines were found down throughout the scene. Firefighters went defensive on the backyard garages...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Over $4 million of meth seized during Kansas operation

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Over 120 pounds of Methamphetamine were seized during a three-day operation by multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Junction City Police Department, an operation targeting “major criminals” ended with multiple arrests and over 120 pounds of Methamphetamine being seized. This amounted to a street value of over $4,400,000. Fourteen law […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Wamego’s next chief of police discusses future

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Wamego has announced its new police chief. Paul Schliffke, who has been Wamego’s Deputy Chief for nine years, has served in the interim chief since his predecessor’s controversial departure. He was named to the role permanently Wednesday, July 20. Schliffke said he was humbled by being chosen as the next chief.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

‘Malfunction’ at Kansas railroad crossing caused by maintenance

CARBONDALE (KSNT) – The closure of a railroad crossing in Carbondale on Tuesday was the result of planned maintenance. The Carbondale Police Department received numerous calls from residents asking about the closure of a railroad crossing on Main Street. Safety bars were blocking traffic, but there was no sign of a passing train. The issue […]
CARBONDALE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy