Marlins make it eight straight; Tobs top HiToms

By Brooks Hill, Wilson Tobs, Morehead City Marlins
 4 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Morehead City Marlins extended their winning streak to eight games with a 4-2 victory over the Wilmington Sharks on Thursday.

In the top of the first, the Marlins got their first run of the ballgame thanks to two errors made by the Sharks infield. Wilmington countered with a run of their own in the bottom of the first to even the game at one.

Braeden O’Shaugnessy came around to score on a wild pitch and Ben Miller plated Shayne Campbell with a run-scoring single in the top of the fourth to give Morehead City a 3-1 lead.

A Dylan Rogers double to left-center field in the top of the fifth pushed the margin to 4-1 and the Marlins bullpen would handle the rest only surrendering one run the rest of the way.

The Marlins and Sharks will meet again Friday night at Big Rock Stadium at 7.

Wilson Tobs 4, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 2

WILSON, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs were able to get back in the win column on Thursday night, as they defeated the Highpoint-Thomasville HiToms by a final score of 4-2.

The Tobs improve to 5-0 on the year against their western conference foes, and will go for the season sweep on July 30.

The HiToms got on the board first in the second inning as a leadoff walk would turn into the game’s first run, but the Tobs did not panic. The bats for Wilson started off cold, not collecting a hit until the fifth frame. Trent Harris kept the damage to one for five innings in a bounce-back outing. Harris finished the night with eight strikeouts in five complete innings, qualifying him for the win. In the top of the fifth inning, Harris struck out the side sending all three batters down with Ks.

The Tobs got the party started in the bottom of the fifth as the home team rattled off five hits in the inning scoring five runs. Evans, Mackiewicz, Cervantes, Sykes and Jones would all single and chase the HiToms starting hurler from the ball game.

Jaren Washington made a two-inning relief appearance holding the HiToms scoreless and Washington would become the second pitcher of the night to sit down the side on strikeouts when he did so in the seventh frame.

The newest Tob, Joey Mazzetti, fresh off his flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, pitched the final two innings and earned a save in his first ever CPL appearance. Tobs win 4-2 over the HiToms.

The Tobs will be on the road Friday night for a doubleheader with the Tri-City Chili Peppers. Both games will be a 7-inning contest, with the first starting at 6 p.m.

Wilson will return home to face the Holly Springs Salamanders for the final time at home this season on Sunday at 6 p.m. for the weekly Sunday’s are for the Dogs promotion.

Morehead City, NC
