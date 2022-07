BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rain coverage and intensity are quite puny today! It’s hot and toasty outside with not much to cool you off. More of the same the next couple of days. Tomorrow starts off with patchy fog, scattered clouds, and temperatures in the middle 70s. Hotter tomorrow and in the lower to middle 90s. The feel will range between 100°F-105°F. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm, but most spots will remain dry. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO