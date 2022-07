Plans for the future look of Snider Plaza are taking shape after a recent University Park city council meeting. “We really wanted to focus on specifically on the area of Snider Plaza proper and the side streets associated with that, as well as the realignment of Daniel at Hillcrest and bringing that entrance into the plaza as well,” city engineer Katie Barron said. “After this meeting, any comments the design team will roll into our 90% construction documents that includes the landscaping and the fountain design.”

