CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Who doesn’t love baby animals? Even Naked Mole Rats have a certain cuteness as a baby. Okay, maybe that’s going a bit far, but you get it. A female Eastern black rhino calf was born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 9, and last fall the a baby western lowland gorilla was born at the zoo for the first time in its 139-year history.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO