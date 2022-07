A jaw-dropping robbery was caught on camera in which police said the victim was stolen from twice by the people responsible for ramming him with a car in the Bronx. Dramatic video of Saturday morning's hit-and-run robbery shows the 39-year-old man jogging the final steps of a crosswalk and landing on the sidewalk when a black four-door sedan swerves off the roadway and directly into the victim. Police said it happened along East 169th Street around 6:40 a.m.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO