The large homeless encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail can stay, for now. On Monday afternoon, a U.S. District Court Judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking Santa Rosa and Sonoma County from sweeping the encampment. The decision came after seven people camping on the trail went to court and requested the order. They accused the county of violating federal law by planning to evict them before providing sufficient shelter and property storage options. Sonoma County Regional Park Rangers showed up at the encampment last Friday and threatened to arrest or cite those living there if they didn’t clear the area by this morning. That’s no longer the deadline.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO