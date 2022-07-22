ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox 8 Jukebox: Dan McCoy and the Standing 8s

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Dan McCoy has been sharing his infectious brand...

fox8.com

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Step into an ‘oasis’ inside Tower City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Tower City has created an ‘oasis’ in the skylight concourse and invites you to step inside and relax. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton explored the green space, the different dining options and the retail shops waiting for you to visit. Click here to learn more about Tower City.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: July 26, 2022

Global goods for your home! The Byzantine is located inside the 78th Street Studios in Cleveland. Jewelry, gold & more! Chagrin Falls Gold & Coin is located on East Washington Street in Chagrin Falls. Dr. Marc. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Hott...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Wild stories from a Cleveland rock 'n roll legend -- David Spero

Cleveland native David Spero has 'stood in the wings' of the rock music world for decades and he is now sharing his stories in a new book called "A Life In The Wings My Sixty Year Love Affair with Rock and Roll: A Memoir". From cue card holder on the Upbeat music show, to a career as a pioneer FM radio DJ, to music manager and producer -- he's seen a lot! David Spero stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share some stories with Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Neveah Searcy

(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Neveah Searcy is 15. She’s been missing since March 28 in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-492-6833.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny discovers all kinds of summer fun at Legacy Village

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Legacy Village has lots of summer events for guests to enjoy including food trucks, live music, farmers markets, art and more. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the popular Lyndhurst shopping and entertainment district to learn more. Click here to learn more about Legacy Village.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Grill & Chill Road Trip: Saucisson

CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Grill & Chill Road Trip: Doodle’s Drive-In

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Christena Keys

(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Christena Keys is 12 years old. She lives in Bedford and was last seen on July 19. Anyone with information is asked to call (440)232-1234.
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

When is the next chance for rain?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Perfect patio weather! Sunshine, a light breeze and comfy! Temperatures near or at 80 today. After a stormy night we’re drying out today and Tuesday as some comfortable air takes over. Dew points will fall back into the 50s by Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Pleasant summer weather sticks around, but rain coming

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures turn to the mid 60s overnight. Clouds will increase late tonight but the light breeze and low humidity keep us very comfortable. Humidity returns late Tuesday night after another pleasant day with highs near 80. Then we’re warming back up by mid-week with our next...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Here's a Skyfox sneak peek of 2022 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home

Thanks to a special birds-eye view from Skyfox, we were able to get a sneak peek at this year's Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home currently under construction in Shaker Heights. Keystate Homes is building the three bedroom, four thousand square foot home on Fairmount Boulevard. This year's Dream Home is valued at $775,000. Tune into Fox 8 News in the Morning on Wednesday August 24th to see who is the lucky winner of this beautiful home. St Jude Dream Home ticket buyers are also eligible for many other prizes including a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall, a spa from Litehouse Pools and Spas, a $10,000 shopping spree at NE Factory Direct and much more.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH

