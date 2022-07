A bear hunter from Newbury says he got a face full of bear spray earlier this month after a Groton woman apparently took issue with his chosen pastime. Butch Spear, the former president of the Vermont Bearhound Association, told Seven Days that he and a couple of hunting buddies were driving near Groton State Forest with a pack of hounds in their pickup on July 10 when they were confronted by a foul-mouthed animal lover.

GROTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO