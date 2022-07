If you think your company is immune to a scandal or some other type of crisis, you would be wrong. “We always think that a crisis is going to happen to somebody else,” said Brian Sobel, principal consultant of Sobel Communications, a Petaluma firm that specializes in media and government relations. “In my years of working in this arena, I've had cases, including embezzlement, domestic abuse, sexual abuse, suicide and even a mass shooting. Each one was unique, most were tragic, but challenging every time.”

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO