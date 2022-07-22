Northwest Georgia Wreck Involves Two Alabama Drivers

An 18-wheeler loaded with frozen chicken overturned early Saturday on Highway 68 west of Collinsville. It was reported there were no injuries in that crash. Scrapper’s Wreck Service of Ft Payne was called to the accident and while en route the large wrecker ran off Highway 11 at the 216 mile marker. Reports indicated the driver of the wrecker was Randy Bobo of Ft Payne, who was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The next wrecker company to receive the call to the original accident was 24/7 out of Ft Payne – who was on the scene and had the roadway closed for more than 12 hours, and had to return Sunday to finish clearing the accident scene.

