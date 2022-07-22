ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Spring, GA

Northwest Georgia Wreck Involves Two Alabama Drivers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fiery crash near Cave Spring, Georgia Tuesday afternoon could’ve been a lot worse if not for the quick response of police officers. According to the Floyd County Police a Dodge Caravan driven by 56 year...

Two Hurt in Highway 68 Wreck Sunday

Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash occurring on Alabama Highway 68 on Sunday. The accident was near the intersection with County Road 48 in the Sand Rock community. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that mishap took place at approximately 7:15am, and involved a 2014...
WTVC

3 children hurt in rollover crash on I-75 near Ringgold Tuesday morning

RINGGOLD, Ga. — UPDATE (8:30 a.m.):. Catoosa County spokesman John Pless confirms three children were injured in this rollover crash. A Lifeforce helicopter flew one of the children to Children's Hospital at Erlanger. Ambulances drove the other two injured kids. Pless says the accident involved a single vehicle. We...
RINGGOLD, GA
wbrc.com

Missing Person Alert issued for 69-year-old East Alabama man

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a 69-year-old East Alabama man. The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help in locating Jerry Don Strickland. Officers said Strickland may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen on...
LINCOLN, AL
weisradio.com

Area Authorities Working Two Separate “Missing Person” Cases

Authorities are currently seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old Boaz girl – and a 57 year old man missing from Calhoun County. According to the Boaz Police Department, Juanita Rosalino Serrato – was last seen on Friday of last week (July 22nd), and she is described as being five-feet-five inches tall (5’5″) weighing around 125 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. They say she could be either in the Huntsville or Decatur area.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Etowah County Woman Killed in I-59 Motorcycle Crash Monday Evening

An Altoona woman was killed in a motorcycle accident around 7:15 Monday evening in Etowah County; according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report Erin Mims was a passenger on a 2004 Harley-Davidson that crashed – while traveling northbound on I-59. The driver, Brian Maloy, also from Altoona,...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Wrecker Did Not Make It to Accident

An 18-wheeler loaded with frozen chicken overturned early Saturday on Highway 68 west of Collinsville. It was reported there were no injuries in that crash. Scrapper’s Wreck Service of Ft Payne was called to the accident and while en route the large wrecker ran off Highway 11 at the 216 mile marker. Reports indicated the driver of the wrecker was Randy Bobo of Ft Payne, who was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The next wrecker company to receive the call to the original accident was 24/7 out of Ft Payne – who was on the scene and had the roadway closed for more than 12 hours, and had to return Sunday to finish clearing the accident scene.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
Georgia Pair Arrested in Cherokee County Following High Speed Chase

Two Georgia residents were arrested in Cherokee County on Friday night, following a high speed chase that began across the state line in Georgia. Floyd County Police pursued the vehicle into Alabama at around 7:00pm, where local authorities joined in and after the chase came to an end near the line on County Road 101 – two people were taken into custody. According to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Josh Summerford the pair were identified as James Amos, 52 of Kennesaw, and Bobbie Colston, 41 of Dallas; the driver, Amos – led Floyd County Police into Alabama on County Road 22 in the area of Mud Creek; he traveled through Spring Garden and eventually back into the McCords Crossroads community. Cherokee County Deputies provided assistance by deploying spike sticks in two different locations during the chase.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
VIDEO: Black bear spotted in north Alabama

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — “It was basically in my driveway!” That’s what one woman said about a large black bear she captured on video near her home in Fort Payne. Amanda Fortner Mitchell, a woman living in the Lookout Mountain area of Fort Payne, said the bear showed up while she was doing yard work and taking grass clippings over to her garbage can. She said her cat was making strange noises, which alerted her to the bear’s presence.
FORT PAYNE, AL
Dog Hit by Motorcycle Results with Gunfire

A motorcycle traveling Cherokee County Road 110 Saturday afternoon hit a dog. The driver received injuries in that mishap. Then an altercation between the driver and some residents in the area erupted with one of the residents firing a weapon. No one was injured from the gunfire but Cherokee County deputies wee called to the scene before an ambulance from Floyd EMS would go to the scene.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Children injured in escalator mishap at Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An escalator mishap injured several children this afternoon at the Tennessee Aquarium. Aquarium officials say it happened around 1:45 PM. They say it happened to a summer camp group visiting the aquarium. A counselor told security that two of the children rode it backwards, sitting down...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Centre Fire Department Responds to Trucks/Camper Blaze at County Road 63 Location

According to information from the Centre Fire Department – overnight Saturday they responded to a report of an 18-wheeler being on fire on County Road 63. However, upon arrival, they discovered that it was actually a case of two trucks being on fire. Centre immediately contacted the Cedar Bluff Fire Department for assistance with water supply; unfortunately, both vehicles were already fully involved and were deemed a complete loss. A camper was also damaged by the fire.
CENTRE, AL
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, July 26th

Charles Neal, age 44 of Centre – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia; Attempting to Elude and Resisting Arrest. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 104 inmates housed in...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Vehicle Stolen in Cherokee County Found in Etowah County

A vehicle recently stolen in Cherokee County has reportedly been recovered. According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office – that white, 2006 Dodge, four-door pickup was found abandoned just inside the Etowah County line, and the owner has since been notified; the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says no one is in custody in connection with the theft at this time, however the investigation is on-going.
Centre Man Arrested on Multiple Charges including Attempting to Elude

A Cherokee County man remains in jail – after being arrested on a number of charges Monday night. Leesburg Police arrested 44 year old Charles Neal of a Centre address – charging him with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – in addition to Attempting to Elude and Resisting Arrest.
CENTRE, AL
Cenrte man decased after single-vehicle crash

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that happened at 9:21 a.m. Friday morning has claimed the life of 72-year-old James David Kirby. Kirby was critically injured after his 2005 F 150 left the roadway and struck a ditch. Kirby was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

