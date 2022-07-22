ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK could lose £120m if Rwanda deal ruled unlawful

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mr8rz_0gp0EnCO00

Britain stands to lose £120 million it has paid to Rwanda if the plan to deport migrants is ruled unlawful by the courts.

Officials for the east African nation’s government confirmed it has received the entire initial payment for the agreement signed in April and that the funds are already “committed”, with some money spent on preparations for arrivals.

It comes in a week where there has been a wave of critical reports about the UK’s immigration and asylum policies and operations, including the Rwanda plan.

The first deportation flight was grounded in June after a series of legal challenges, and another attempt is yet to be scheduled.

Last month, Downing Street conceded that some cash had been paid but refused to say how much or when this had happened, saying the information was “confidential”.

We remain ready to receive the migrants and we are using this time to prepare and we’re confident it will go ahead

On Friday, Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said: “There was an initial transfer of £120 million. This has already been paid and we are already using the funds to prepare.”

Asked by reporters whether the money would need to be repaid to the UK should the plan be barred by the courts, Ms Makolo said: “It’s paid over, it’s committed. Part of it has been used.”

She insisted Rwanda remains “committed” to the partnership, adding: “We are determined to make it work.”

Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services union and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid are challenging the legality of the Home Office policy, with the next court hearings due in September and October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpD0V_0gp0EnCO00
Since Home Secretary Priti Patel and Rwandan foreign affairs Vincent Biruta minister signed the agreement in April, more than 1,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK (Flora Thompson/PA) (PA Wire)

Doris Uwicyeza Picard, chief adviser to the Rwandan justice minister, told reporters: “We are confident in the legality of this partnership.”

But she added that if judges do rule against the deal, the Rwandan government would work on “solutions to these problems”.

The ongoing court cases have raised the prospect that a flight may not be attempted again until the winter.

Some migrants issued with Rwanda removal directions have already been released from immigration detention because, as yet, another flight has not been lined up.

When asked whether the government is frustrated about the legal challenges, Ms Makolo said they were “expected”, adding: “We remain ready to receive the migrants and we are using this time to prepare and we’re confident it will go ahead.”

Pressed on if there were concerns the agreement could be shelved if the new prime minister decides it should not proceed, Ms Makolo said: “It would be a big loss to not be able to see this bigger vision come to life.”

During the briefing, the Rwandan government officials hit back at criticism of its poor human rights record.

Ms Makolo also took aim at opponents who she said were depicting Africa as a “hell-hole” and somewhere that was “poor and full of disease and no opportunities”.

Earlier this week, a High Court hearing revealed that the Foreign Office advised the UK Government against sending asylum seekers to the east African nation and the country had been accused of recruiting refugees for military conflicts.

Ms Makolo said: “It is wrong to accuse us of that sort of thing. What we do is offer people a home and safety here.

“We do not get involved in recruitments for whatever armed movements. Once the refugees are here, they’re under our care and the care of UNHCR (the UN’s refugee agency). So that is incorrect information. And we want to challenge that because it’s not true.”

Assertions from the former UK High Commissioner to Rwanda were “based on wrong information”, she added.

Ms Picard said they had already been in touch with the UK to “correct the record” on the statements made, adding: “We want to ensure the country’s asylum process is understood by the court as being on par with international standards of asylum processing and refugee protection”.

Ms Makolo expressed “surprise” at critical comments from the UNHCR about the scheme, saying they had never raised concerns with the government directly.

“We’ve had a very good working relationship with the UNHCR for decades,” she added, while Ms Picard said the agency’s comments were “based on limited understanding of our asylum process”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie

Doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage three months ago, appeal judges have ruled. Three judges delivered a ruling on Monday at a Court of Appeal hearing in London about what moves were in...
KIDS
newschain

Emergency declared over massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park

A state of emergency has been declared in California’s Mariposa County due to a massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park. The so-called Oak Fire exploded in size on Saturday into one of the state’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park

A nine-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and six-year-old sister has survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, his 42-year-old wife Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Detention#Deportation#Politics#Uk#African#Rwandan#Commerc
newschain

Two killed and five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held. The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3.50pm at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood. At the time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
newschain

Truss and Sunak trade blows on immigration and China ahead of TV debate

The two Tory leadership hopefuls have been engaged in bitter clashes over immigration, China and tax cuts ahead of a crunch TV debate on Monday evening. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will enter the first head-to-head TV debate on the BBC on Monday after a weekend that saw both camps trade increasingly personal attacks.
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Motion at Anglican summit to oppose same-sex marriage set to be revised

Major changes will be made to a document which was set to ask worldwide Anglican bishops to oppose same-sex marriage at a key conference, it is believed. A spokesman for this week’s Lambeth Conference, which is held once every decade, said there will be a revised text of a draft “call” about marriage which had sparked outrage.
SOCIETY
newschain

US politician who voted no to gay marriage attends son’s same-sex wedding

A Pennsylvania representative attended the same-sex wedding of his son three days after voting against legislation to protect the recognition of same-sex marriages. Glenn Thompson, a Republican who represents a large swath of conservative northern Pennsylvania, voted against the bill brought by Democrats to the floor of the US House.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Guardian

Gotabaya Rajapaksa expected to return to Sri Lanka, minister says

Sri Lanka’s beleaguered former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country after mass protests and resigned this month, is expected to return home, according to a cabinet minister. Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka under the cover of darkness in a military jet earlier this month after protesters took over his...
ASIA
newschain

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California

A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park, that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, could not be contained on Sunday. About 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Reda Khadra joins Sheffield United on season-long loan

Sheffield United have signed Brighton midfielder Reda Khadra on a season-long loan deal. Khadra spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Blades’ Sky Bet Championship rivals Blackburn, where he scored four goals in 26 league appearances. The 21-year-old is United’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of defenders...
PREMIER LEAGUE
TheConversationAU

Labor has introduced its controversial climate bill to parliament. Here's how to give it real teeth

Earlier today, the federal government introduced its hotly awaited climate change bill to parliament. Despite the attention and controversy it’s attracted, the proposed legislation – as it stands – would be almost entirely symbolic. Labor has updated Australia’s obligations under the Paris Agreement. So we’re already committed to a 43% emissions reduction by 2030, based on 2005 levels. Enshrining the target in law might send a message that the new government is committed to reducing emissions. But as I explain below, the law will have little material effect. Labor needs the support of the Greens and one other crossbencher to get the...
POLITICS
newschain

High-strength cannabis use increases risk of psychosis, analysis finds

People who regularly use high-strength cannabis are at greater risk of addiction and psychosis, according to new analysis. A review of 20 studies involving almost 120,000 people found people that use cannabis products high in tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are more likely to develop conditions such as schizophrenia. THC is the main...
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

Pollster: Leadership barbs to linger for longer among Tory MPs than voters

Tory MPs rather than voters are likely to remember the leadership contest insults for longer, according to a Conservative pollster. Lord Hayward, a former MP and current Tory peer, believes the tone of the campaign will have a short-term impact on the wider electorate, although other issues will be more important to them by the next general election.
ELECTIONS
newschain

David Beckham congratulates Lionesses and thanks team for inspiring his daughter

David Beckham has congratulated the England women’s national football team for reaching the Euro 2022 final and thanked them for “inspiring” his daughter Harper. The former England men’s captain said the Lionesses’ performances had been “so uplifting” as he wished them luck in the remainder of the tournament.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy