ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Smoke from illegal South Austin dump fire seen for miles

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene of an illegal...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Several homes threatened by brush fire in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Several homes were threatened by a grass fire in South Austin Monday evening. The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said the fire burned south of La Reina and west of South Congress. Along with the brush fire, several small propane tanks exploded in an involved encampment. ◀︎ ▶︎...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash in south Austin. APD said on July 25, around 8:44 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the 6000 block of S IH-35 SVRD SB. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The investigation shows a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for robbery suspect in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect. Police said on July 19, around 5:54 p.m., the suspect was involved in a robbery at the Domino’s Pizza located at 719 W. William Cannon Dr. The suspect showed a gun...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person killed after being hit by car on I-35 service road

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after they were hit by a car in South Austin. The incident happened at 6000 S. I-35 service road southbound between Stassney and William Cannon at around 9 a.m. Officials say that a vehicle rolled over and hit a pedestrian. The person that...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigate deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen police are investigating a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Eliana Leigh Shoemate. The incident happened on July 22. Police say that at around 1:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W Elms Rd. The preliminary investigation revealed Shoemate...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brandt#Afd
fox7austin.com

North Austin business burglarized three times in six months

AUSTIN, Texas - The owners of a North Austin business are frustrated after experiencing multiple break-ins. Borderless European Market, which is located in a shopping center off Parmer Ln., has been broken into three times in the past six months. The first time occurred in February. This weekend, the store...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Fire takes home gold in Texas Firefighter Olympics

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department competed in the Texas Firefighter Olympics last week and won gold in two of the games. AFD is now home to the best firefighter basketball team and firefighter pickleball team in Texas. The Texas Firefighter Olympics is an event where firefighters from across...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

San Gabriel Fire: Acreage scorched following massive Liberty Hill wildfire

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Hundreds of acres in Williamson County are scorched, after a massive wildfire started Saturday evening. Dozens of agencies have responded to the blaze. "Our neighborhood, I described it as apocalyptic, you couldn't see the sky and the sun was covered by ashes and we had debris and ashes in and around our area so we turned our sprinklers on," Liberty Hill resident Chelcy Carson said.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
CBS Austin

AFD crews on scene of illegal dumping fire burning in southeast Austin

The Austin Fire Department and other agencies are working a large illegal dumping fire that is burning in southeast Austin. Firefighters say the fire is burning off I-35 on Brandt Road near East Slaughter Lane. Crews tweeted out the smoke can be seen for miles. Right now ESD #5 and...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Lake fun in Texas: Water activities in the summer

AUSTIN, Texas - It's hot out and there are lots of ways to cool down in the triple-digit heat, like heading out to an area lake. But if you don't have your own boat, don't worry, there are a few options you can try. ___. Float On is making it...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead after shooting in Southeast Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas - A person is dead after a shooting in a Southeast Austin neighborhood. The Austin Police Department received a disturbance call around 10 p.m. July 22. Police located the source of the disturbance coming from a home near the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive, just off S Pleasant Valley Road.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

2 children, 3 adults injured in multi-vehicle crash on FM 812

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Two children were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS said four ambulances were responding to the crash in the 9100 block of FM 812 and Creedmoor Drive. While serious, ATCEMS said the injuries to the children aren’t expected to be life-threatening. They were taken to Dell Children’s Hospital, and two adults were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with injuries not expected to be life-threatening. Another adult was taken to Dell Seton with injuries not considered life-threatening, ATCEMS said.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Two-car collision causes fire, street closure in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A fire in South Austin has resulted in the closure of South First Street between Lightsey and W. Alpine. The Austin Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area. The fire was initially thought to be a structure fire, but was actually the result of...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

More than 40 dogs surrendered to Austin Animal Center after eviction

Currently, the shelter is at 142% capacity for dogs and "has been operating over capacity for months now," Bland said. AAC was able to find all the dogs kennel space, however, thanks to out-of-state rescue facilities AAC partners with. Bland said there has been an increase recently in people surrendering their pets due to evictions.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy