ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama unemployment rate ticks to record low in June

By Bobby Stilwell
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fX4sh_0gp0EAyB00

ALABAMA (WHNT) – The State of Alabama has notched another record low unemployment rate.

June’s job numbers, released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor, show the preliminary, seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate ticked down to 2.6%. This is the third consecutive month the state has reported record low unemployment.

Alabama burglary suspect leads multiple agencies on chase, runs out of gas

Alabama is working like never before, and the future continues to look brighter for our state and her people.

Gov. Kay Ivey

A record low 60,338 people were unemployed across the state, down from 61,585 in May and 79,439 in June 2021. 2,228,231 Alabamians were employed, up 5,306 from May and 59,902 from June 2021.

Job growth was bolstered with the education and health services sector adding 3,700 jobs in June, followed by the leisure and hospitality sector (+2,800), and the manufacturing sector (+1,700).

Since June 2021, 41,200 jobs have been added, with the most growth in the transportation and utilities sector (+7,200), the construction sector (+7,000), and the manufacturing sector (+6,700).

Nurse reported missing during trip to Alabama

Shelby County had the lowest county-level unemployment rate in June – 2.3%, with two North Alabama counties (Cullman and Marshall) tied for second – 2.6%, and a four-way tie for third between four counties (Elmore, Limestone, Madison, Morgan at 2.7%). Trussville had the lowest city-level employment at 2%, with Vestavia Hills following at 2.1%, and a two-way tie between Alabaster and Madison rounding out the top three. Those two cities had a 2.2% unemployment rate.

Wilcox County had the highest county-level unemployment rate in June at 10.1%, with Perry County following at 8.3%, and Lowndes County at 7.5%. Selma had the highest city-level unemployment rate in June at 8.7%, with Prichard at 7.3%, and Bessemer at 5.2%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Selma, AL
City
Prichard, AL
Local
Alabama Business
City
Bessemer, AL
City
Trussville, AL
City
Cullman, AL
City
Elmore, AL
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
CBS 42

VIDEO: Black bear spotted in north Alabama

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — “It was basically in my driveway!” That’s what one woman said about a large black bear she captured on video near her home in Fort Payne. Amanda Fortner Mitchell, a woman living in the Lookout Mountain area of Fort Payne, said the bear showed up while she was doing yard work and taking grass clippings over to her garbage can. She said her cat was making strange noises, which alerted her to the bear’s presence.
FORT PAYNE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
CBS 42

Mississippi councilman wants to challenge law on police pursuits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson city councilman is proposing to challenge a state law after the tragic death of a United States Postal service (USPS) worker following a police pursuit. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is proposing that the City of Jackson challenge the Mississippi state law of hot pursuits, calling them “dangerous” and […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#North Alabama#Ticks#Morg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS 42

Woman jumps out of moving car during police pursuit in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with domestic assault after hitting his girlfriend in the face several times before she jumped out of a moving vehicle. Before the incident, court documents state that Manuel Romero told the victim he did not take his medication and did not feel right. The victim said she called 911 when Romero began punching her in the face several times while he was driving.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy