Deadly Crash On SR 14

By Michael LeCompte Digital Content Producer
FOX 11 and 41
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A two vehicle collision on SR 14 south of Kennewick on Friday morning has closed traffic...

www.fox41yakima.com

ifiberone.com

Police: Man accidentally killed by boyfriend in Ellensburg shooting

ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead on Monday night. Ellensburg Police say the victim was Tyler Lowrence, who is originally from Umatilla, Oregon. Police were summoned to the scene of a shooting at around 10 p.m. at a residence on Yew...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Agencies rescue jet skier on Columbia River

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a water rescue on July 24 just before 8:45 p.m. to look for someone on a jet ski that had not been seen in three hours. The person reporting the incident said they may have ran out of gas, drifting the Columbia River by the railroad bridge.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Moses Lake Woman Falls Into Canal, Dies

(Moses Lake, WA) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting the death of a Moses Lake woman who passed away after falling into an irrigation canal three miles east of Royal City. Authorities say this happened Sunday afternoon around 12:45 when the woman, identified as 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado, was trying to rescue a dog that had fallen into the canal off Dodson Road SW near Road 12 SW. Delgado went into the canal and fell beneath the water. She did not resurface. According to Grant County, Delgado became trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool, and her body was recovered once the water released its grip. Her body is now at the coroner's office. An autopsy is planned.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cement truck overturned in roundabout

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the Myra Road and Heritage Road roundabout. A cement truck overturned inside the roundabout and it is expected to take some time to get it back upright. No injuries have been reported, according to...
NEWStalk 870

Well Known Local Auto Repair Owner Guilty in L & I Scam

According to the Department of Labor and Industries, the owner-operator of a now-closed auto repair and customization shop has been sentenced to 30 days of home electronic monitoring for his role in a worker's comp insurance scam. Rod's Cars is now listed as closed. The long-time shop on Clearwater was...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Weekend Fires Scorch 150 Acres In Finley

FINLEY, Wa.- Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire near S. Mills Rd and Ayres Rd in Finley around 11 pm Saturday. Before the original fire could be extinguished it merged with another small brush fire, creating one large fire that ultimately burned 115 acres. No one...
FINLEY, WA

