Burlington, Vermont Police are investigating the city’s most violent and deadly shooting incident so far this year. In the early morning hours Monday Burlington Police dispatchers received calls that there were numerous gunshots at an apartment on North Winooski Avenue. Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says 27-year-old Mikal Dixon, the alleged shooter from New Hampshire, and 22-year-old Kayla Noonan of New Jersey died. Noonan was a current UVM student and the college says Dixon was formerly enrolled.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 8 HOURS AGO