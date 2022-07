Mount Carmel, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy is missing from Mount Carmel and police are asking for the public's help in finding him. Leonidas Godshall was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black athletic shorts. He was riding a black and chrome mountain bike, according to Mount Carmel police. Godshall is a white male with blonde hair, weighs approximately 100-pounds, and is 4'11". Police did not say when or where Godshall was last seen. Any with information on the boy's whereabouts should contact the Mount Carmel Borough Police Department. 570-339-6020 or 570-648-3868.

MOUNT CARMEL, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO