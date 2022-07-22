The "Rap Sh!t" Soundtrack Was Made For Hip-Hop Fans

The video for Post Malone's song "I Like You (A Happier Song)," which features Doja Cat, certainly lives up to its title. It's a brightly colored ode to the joys of love that begins with shots of Post Malone dancing around and painting in a room wallpapered with Vincent van Gogh's "Almond Blossoms." From there, he goes out to a field full of wildflowers where he meets up with Doja Cat, who is covered in flowers herself. At the end of the video, a woman's voice says in French, "Let's move forward with passion, with desire, and love." In between, shots of cupcakes, honey, bright-yellow smiley faces, and content-looking couples come together to cement the video's sunny mood.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO