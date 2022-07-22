ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

With Maryland's mail-in ballot canvass underway, which Baltimore County races are tightening?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 24 hours into counting mail-in ballots cast in the primary election, we speak with WYPR Baltimore County reporter John Lee. We’ll ask: what’s the latest...

David Blair regains lead in Montgomery County Executive race

Incumbent Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich fell behind challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary election results Monday. After another day of counting mail-in votes, Blair moved back into the lead with 42,705 total votes (39.33%) as of 11:00 PM Monday night, and Elrich dropped to second place with 42,571 votes (39.20%). Elrich continues to lead in mail-in votes, but enough came in from Blair-friendly precincts yesterday to put him back on top.
MD's 2022 Primary Election recap, with WYPR reporter John Lee

Today on Midday, we’re going to talk taxes, and a proposal to dramatically reduce the property tax rate in Baltimore City. But we begin with a quick update on MD's 2022 primary election with WYPR’s John Lee, who covers Baltimore County…. John Lee joins us on our digital...
Election 2022: Maryland Primary Unofficial Election Results

  Updated 7/26/2022 8:58 AM EST A little over a week ago, Marylanders across the state went out to vote in what many are saying will be the most impactful election for our state in recent years. Because more people opted for mail-in ballots, results were delayed for a few days. However, we can now […]
Most rural counties in Maryland

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Battle lines drawn for Maryland's gubernatorial race

Votes from the primary election are still being counted, but the trend lines are so clear that Democrat Wes Moore claimed victory in the race to carry his party’s banner in the race for governor. He drew a sharp contrast between himself and Republican nominee Dan Cox, saying, "It’s a choice between unity and division. It’s a choice between a future built on hope and optimism versus a future built on cynical policies of conspiracy theories and fear.”
2022 Election Results in Baltimore

Below are the elections results for races impacting South Baltimore. Things of note:. Ivan Bates has unseated incumbent Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic Primary for Baltimore City State’s Attorney. South Baltimore Neighborhood Association resident and former Assistant Sheriff for Baltimore City Sam Cogen holds a 1,550-vote lead over 33-year...
Maryland 2022 Primary: 'On The Hill' discusses election results

The Maryland Primary Elections ware held this week on Tuesday, July 19 across the state. Several major seats were up for grabs including governor, comptroller and attorney general, as well as key races happening for the Senate, House of Representatives, and Montgomery County Executive. Results have been announced in every...
Ballots are being counted and matchups are set for November

(WBFF) — Mail in ballots are still being counted but most of the match ups for the general election are set in stone. Political analyst John Dedie joined us to discuss the takeaways from the primary election and we expect in November. Dedie talked about Ivan Bates and Wes...
Wes Moore Wins Democratic Gubernatorial Nomination in Maryland; Ivan Bates Declared Democratic Nomination Winner for Baltimore City’s State Attorney

Wes Moore – the bestselling author, businessman, nonprofit leader, and U.S. Army veteran—defeated various Democrats who were vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Maryland on Friday, July 22, 2022. In another high-profile political competition, Ivan Bates reigned victorious over the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Marilyn Mosby,...
Bates promises to reduce crime in Baltimore if next top prosecutor

Ivan Bates won the Democratic nomination for Baltimore city state’s attorney and promised to cut the city’s crime rate if he wins the general election. Bates said that during the campaign supporters knocked on 15,000 doors across the city alongside visiting 30 places of worship. What they found...
11 TV Hill examines efforts of Baltimore City, grassroots groups to address squeegee workers

Squeegee people have worked the corners of downtown Baltimore for decades, and since then, the debate over how to end squeegeeing has never ceased. "To the young people who are out on those corners, I want you to know I understand why you're out there, but we don't want you to be. I don't want you to be. I want you to take advantage of every resource that we are offering you to get off of those corners," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on July 8.
Anthony Barksdale, Baltimore's deputy mayor for public safety

Tom's next guest is Anthony Barksdale. In 2013, he retired after a career as an interim Commissioner and senior commander in the Baltimore Police Department. Earlier this month, Mayor Brandon Scott appointed him Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. In that role, he will oversee several city agencies including the police...
Baltimore's preventable killings: A policy critique from Sean Kennedy

Today, conversations about reducing violent crime in Baltimore. A little later in the broadcast, Tom speaks with the city’s new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Anthony Barksdale, who oversees the police and fire departments, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.
Race for Maryland governor in 2022

(WBFF)In the race for governor democrats and republicans now know their candidates will be come November. For the republicans, it's trump endorsed Dan Cox and for the democrats it's best selling author and former nonprofit leader Wes Moore.Political science professor at McDaniel College Matthew Monjello joined us to talk about the candidates chances of winning the race. Monjello was surprised by the Cox victory and didn't think he'd beat the other candidates by double digit points. Despite the convincing yet surprising victory of the republican primary, Monjello believes that the race won't be the competitive at all and that this race will more so be about Wes Moore introducing himself to America and telling everyone who he is and what political value he holds. As both parties candidates lack political experience Monjello talked about the disadvantage Cox has being supported by former president Donald Trump in a liberal state like Maryland. As Larry Hogan and candidate Kelly Schulz speculate whether democrats were meddling with the republican primary, another belief is that the Cox race as a republican in Maryland wasn't as funded and that Schulz may not have gotten as much support from the republican party to win the primary.
