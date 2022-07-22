Heat Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Logan, Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wichita A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Wichita County through 930 PM CDT At 859 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Leoti, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Wichita County, including the following locations... Marienthal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

WICHITA COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO