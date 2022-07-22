Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame LB Jim Lynch dies at 76

Dallas Cowboys running back Calvin Hill (35) fumbles in second quarter of game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Dallas Saturday night, September 6, 1970. The… Read More

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame linebacker Jim Lynch died at the age of 76 on Wednesday, the University of Notre Dame announced.

Lynch formed part of the Chiefs’ legendary linebacker group alongside Will Lanier and Bobby Bell, which helped the team to its first championship in Super Bowl IV.

The College Football Hall of Famer led the Fighting Irish to a national championship in 1966 as the team’s captain.

“He was All-America in every sense – talented, hard-nosed, and honest,” late Hall of Fame coach Ara Parseghian said.

Selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 1967 NFL Draft, Lynch was selected to the Pro Bowl in his second season.

In 151 games with the Chiefs, he started 142 of them, collecting 17 interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries.