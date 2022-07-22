Police warn of scam in the form of a check

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool Police are warning people of a scam going around in the form of a cashier’s check.

The police department posted on its Facebook page a photo of the check. The post states that some residents have received checks such as the one in the post.

The check posted was in the amount of $4,950. It had the name “America’s Christian Credit Union” at the top left corner. It was signed and had the recipient’s name on it.

Police say this is a scam and a way for scammers to get into your bank account.

Anyone who receives a check like this should not try and cash it, but instead, report it to police or tear it up and throw it away.

